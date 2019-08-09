Get to know new faces on the Patriots after Thursday's win over the Lions

Gunner Olszewski comes to New England as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State University, a Division II School in Minnesot. He hadn't played wide receiver since high school before coming to the Patriots, having played cornerback in college. He also told media earlier this offseason that when he got the phone call to come to New England, he had about 10 minutes to get his things, say his goodbyes and head to the airport.