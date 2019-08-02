Getting to know Maurice Harris 

Maurice Harris joined the Patriots from Washington this off-season, signing a one year contract as a free agent. The wide receiver has made a splash at Training Camp. In 2018, he caught 28 passes for 304 total receiving yards, with an average of 10.9 yards per catch. Harris, who went undrafted out of University of California, signed with Washington in 2016.

Though he is a 4-year veteran, he is a new face in New England, so here is a quick introduction.

What was your first impression of Bill Belichick?

MH: I'll say serious. Very serious. Serious about his business. I think one word to describe him would be like business minded and locked in.

What is your first football memory?

MH: Ever? I think when I was in peewee, when I first started playing and we had to get our mouthpieces, and like boiling my mouthpiece to mold it. I just remember that.

Who was your idol growing up on the field?

MH: Larry Fitzgerald.

Do you have any nicknames?

MH: A lot of my teammates, football-wise everywhere I've been, they'll call me Mo, but all my family and friends will call me Reese.

Your cousin is Keenan Allen. What was that like growing up?

MH: We were pretty close. We grew up from when we were really young. Our moms are sisters, we were always together. We would compete all the time, whether it be in the yard playing sports, in video games, anything. We were always competing, and you know making each other better. We didn't realize when we were younger, but we were pushing each other and having fun at the same time. It helped out, and he's doing really well. Im glad for him.

There aren't a lot of people who understand what it means to be a professional athlete, all the demands. What does it mean to you to have someone you're so close to that understands?

MH: I think we relate a lot in that aspect of how much the teams and this league demands of you and the work and time you have to put in to have success. It takes a lot. I think he's done great, and I look up to him and I try to use some stuff from his game to try to implement to help me and help my team. I'm thankful for him and for that.

Your wife also comes from a football family. Is that right?

MH: Her dad he's been a coach for a very long time, and right now he's coaching with the Carolina Panthers in the secondary. Her younger brother is a tight end for the Eagles. They have a good family background and they're very competitive. She's really into it and everything. She's glad that it's football season.

How does that help you at home?

MH: It helps a lot. She's supportive and she understands a lot of what's going on because she's been around it and she's very patient and supportive with everything that happens and goes on.

What's your favorite movie?

MH: I like Friday Night Lights.

And your favorite meal?

MH: My wife's spaghetti and salad.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

MH: Probably coaching of some sort. I just want to be able to give younger players things that I've been through that work for me that didn't work for me so they don't have to make the same mistakes.

Do you have any pets?

MH: I have two American bull dogs, Levi and Lotus.

If you could meet anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would it be?

MH: Sheesh. That's tough. I'm kind of religious so if I could sit down with God and have dinner, hopefully that'll come in the future, but if I could do it right now I would.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

MH: I think reading people's minds.

Who would play you in a movie about your life?

MH: Shoot. That's a tough one. I'll say Will Smith.