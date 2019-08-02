Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 11 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jun 13 - 11:58 PM

Getting to know Maurice Harris 

Aug 02, 2019 at 11:01 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

mo harris pdc
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Maurice Harris joined the Patriots from Washington this off-season, signing a one year contract as a free agent. The wide receiver has made a splash at Training Camp. In 2018, he caught 28 passes for 304 total receiving yards, with an average of 10.9 yards per catch. Harris, who went undrafted out of University of California, signed with Washington in 2016.

Though he is a 4-year veteran, he is a new face in New England, so here is a quick introduction.

What was your first impression of Bill Belichick?
MH: I'll say serious. Very serious. Serious about his business. I think one word to describe him would be like business minded and locked in.

What is your first football memory?
MH: Ever? I think when I was in peewee, when I first started playing and we had to get our mouthpieces, and like boiling my mouthpiece to mold it. I just remember that.

Who was your idol growing up on the field?
MH: Larry Fitzgerald.

Do you have any nicknames?
MH: A lot of my teammates, football-wise everywhere I've been, they'll call me Mo, but all my family and friends will call me Reese.

Your cousin is Keenan Allen. What was that like growing up?
MH: We were pretty close. We grew up from when we were really young. Our moms are sisters, we were always together. We would compete all the time, whether it be in the yard playing sports, in video games, anything. We were always competing, and you know making each other better. We didn't realize when we were younger, but we were pushing each other and having fun at the same time. It helped out, and he's doing really well. Im glad for him.

There aren't a lot of people who understand what it means to be a professional athlete, all the demands. What does it mean to you to have someone you're so close to that understands?
MH: I think we relate a lot in that aspect of how much the teams and this league demands of you and the work and time you have to put in to have success. It takes a lot. I think he's done great, and I look up to him and I try to use some stuff from his game to try to implement to help me and help my team. I'm thankful for him and for that.

Your wife also comes from a football family. Is that right?
MH: Her dad he's been a coach for a very long time, and right now he's coaching with the Carolina Panthers in the secondary. Her younger brother is a tight end for the Eagles. They have a good family background and they're very competitive. She's really into it and everything. She's glad that it's football season.

How does that help you at home?
MH: It helps a lot. She's supportive and she understands a lot of what's going on because she's been around it and she's very patient and supportive with everything that happens and goes on.

What's your favorite movie?
MH: I like Friday Night Lights.

And your favorite meal?
MH: My wife's spaghetti and salad.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
MH: Probably coaching of some sort. I just want to be able to give younger players things that I've been through that work for me that didn't work for me so they don't have to make the same mistakes.

Do you have any pets?
MH: I have two American bull dogs, Levi and Lotus.

If you could meet anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would it be?
MH: Sheesh. That's tough. I'm kind of religious so if I could sit down with God and have dinner, hopefully that'll come in the future, but if I could do it right now I would.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?
MH: I think reading people's minds.

Who would play you in a movie about your life?
MH: Shoot. That's a tough one. I'll say Will Smith.

What advice would you give your 10-year-old self?
MH: I would say to not get down on myself when things don't go the way I want them. Learn from them obviously, but don't let it beat you up. Just try to move on, and just have fun. Life's short and it goes by fast. Just relax more.

Related Content

news

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

Brandon Bolden took to Instagram to share why he changed his jersey to No. 25. 
news

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy made a name for themselves in the foster care community over four season. Now in their second New England stint, they're hungry to do even more. 
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Kendrick Bourne wastes no time diving into work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. 
news

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Shaq Mason's love for basketball turned into something special for his hometown of Columbia, Tenn. 
news

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Chris Hogan reflects on his return to Gillette Stadium with the Premier Lacrosse League. 
news

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Matthew Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players about drug and alcohol addiction in the NFL.
news

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, and it didn't take long for congratulations to flood in on social media. 
news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.
news

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992. Last week, on a 'Boston Globe' panel, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports.
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

Zuber making strides in first full offseason

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Hightower returns to practice

Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

OTA Blogservations 6/10: Newton's absence leads to opportunities

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots rookies on their mindset during OTA practice 

Patriots rookies Mac Jones, Tre Nixon, Quinn Nordin and Rhamondre Stevenson discuss their transition to the NFL, how they are preparing for practice and how they will need to improve.

OTA Debrief: Offense Making Strides

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots OTA practice on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 6/10: 'Learn as much as I can'

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 6/10: 'We're all trying to be the best we can be'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Isaiah Zuber 6/10: 'I feel more like myself out there'

Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Myles Bryant 6/10: 'I feel more comfortable in the system'

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising