Giants continue cuts, release Morton

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Feb. 13, 2007) -- New general manager Jerry Reese cut another veteran from the New York Giants, releasing return specialist Chad Morton.
The release of Morton came a day after Reese cut three veteran starters: linebacker LaVar Arrington, offensive tackle Luke Petitgout and linebacker Carlos Emmons.
Morton played two years with the Giants, averaging 9.2 yards on punt returns and 21.6 yards on kickoff returns this past season. He missed the final game of the regular season and the playoff game against Philadelphia after injuring his knee on Dec. 24.
The Giants also placed Tiki Barber, their career leading rusher, on the reserve-retired list on Tuesday.
Barber filed his retirement papers with the NFL on Monday and has signed a contract to work for NBC Universal.
Offensive tackle Bob Whitfield also announced his retirement on Sirius NFL radio on Monday, although Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said Tuesday that the team has not received a written retirement notice from the 15-year veteran.