Giants sign last pick in '06 draft McMahan

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (July 11, 2007) -- Kevin McMahan, the last player taken in the 2006 NFL Draft, was signed by the New York Giants.
McMahan was waived by the Oakland Raiders in last year's final cut. He had several tryouts last season before signing a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on Jan. 11. He was waived by the Colts on June 22.
At the University of Maine, McMahan played in 44 games and caught 130 passes for 1,995 yards and 25 touchdowns. He had career-high totals of 59 catches and 13 of the team's 17 touchdown receptions as a senior.