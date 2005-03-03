Giants sign OT McKenzie

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (March 4, 2005) -- Offensive tackle Kareem McKenzie signed with the New York Giants, moving across town after spending the last four seasons with the Jets.
McKenzie, who started the last three seasons at right tackle, should provide immediate help to an offensive line that was shaky at best last season. The Jets were resigned to losing the 6-foot-6, 327-pound player after failing to sign him to a long-term deal during the season.
He is the third key free agent the Jets lost in the last two days, after backup running back LaMont Jordan went to Oakland and defensive tackle Jason Ferguson signed with Dallas.
The third-round pick out of Penn State in 2001 was considered one of the best tackles available on the free-agent market.