Gillette Stadium Officials Provide Update on Stadium Renovations and Improvements

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— Today, Gillette Stadium officials provided an update and a behind-the-scenes look at the improvements and enhancements underway as part of the north end construction project. The update included the unveiling of several previously unreleased renderings of new features and spaces throughout the stadium. The renderings depict a completely reimagined Enel Plaza and grand staircase leading into the stadium, the new iconic 22-story signature lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck, the largest outdoor curved-radius videoboard at a sports venue in the country, full stadium connections on all levels to walk around the entirety of the stadium, the remodeled Row of Honor, new premium spaces, including the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall and G-P Atrium, new and improved concession locations, additional restrooms and more fan amenities.

"Today marks an exciting next step for everyone at Gillette Stadium and we are excited to showcase the work that began back in January of 2022," said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are thrilled to open the renovated parts of the stadium for the New England Patriots regular season home game on September 10 where we will welcome our Season Ticket Members into a space that was carefully redesigned with the fan experience in mind. We also look forward to providing an upgraded experience for New England Revolution fans and the many others that will visit the stadium for future concerts and events."

"Throughout the planning of this project, we worked hard to positively impact every guest that comes to Gillette Stadium. From arrival to departure and through 360-degree access around the building, new food and beverage locations and menu offerings, premium spaces, the curved-radius video board and more, the fan journey has been enhanced," said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are eager for guests at Patriots and Revolution games and concerts and special events to experience and enjoy these transformational upgrades as we continue with our next twenty years in the stadium."