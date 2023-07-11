Official website of the New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Gillette Stadium Officials Provide Update on Stadium Renovations and Improvements

The large-scale project features the most widespread transformational improvements and investments made to the stadium since its opening in 2002.

Jul 11, 2023 at 03:05 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— Today, Gillette Stadium officials provided an update and a behind-the-scenes look at the improvements and enhancements underway as part of the north end construction project. The update included the unveiling of several previously unreleased renderings of new features and spaces throughout the stadium. The renderings depict a completely reimagined Enel Plaza and grand staircase leading into the stadium, the new iconic 22-story signature lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck, the largest outdoor curved-radius videoboard at a sports venue in the country, full stadium connections on all levels to walk around the entirety of the stadium, the remodeled Row of Honor, new premium spaces, including the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall and G-P Atrium, new and improved concession locations, additional restrooms and more fan amenities.

"Today marks an exciting next step for everyone at Gillette Stadium and we are excited to showcase the work that began back in January of 2022," said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are thrilled to open the renovated parts of the stadium for the New England Patriots regular season home game on September 10 where we will welcome our Season Ticket Members into a space that was carefully redesigned with the fan experience in mind. We also look forward to providing an upgraded experience for New England Revolution fans and the many others that will visit the stadium for future concerts and events."

"Throughout the planning of this project, we worked hard to positively impact every guest that comes to Gillette Stadium. From arrival to departure and through 360-degree access around the building, new food and beverage locations and menu offerings, premium spaces, the curved-radius video board and more, the fan journey has been enhanced," said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are eager for guests at Patriots and Revolution games and concerts and special events to experience and enjoy these transformational upgrades as we continue with our next twenty years in the stadium."

Gillette Stadium, built for $325 million by the Kraft Family and opened in 2002, is the only stadium in the National Football League (NFL) that was privately financed and did not require personal seat licenses. Over the first two decades of the stadium, they invested more than $300 million in stadium improvements to continue to enhance the facility, adding to the fan friendly experience. This additional $250 million investment, the largest since the opening of the stadium, brings the total investment to over a half a billion dollars.

ENEL PLAZA AND GRAND STAIRCASE:

03_Plaza Stair Day_ update

The Enel Plaza and grand staircase leading into Gillette Stadium have been expanded and reimagined to welcome fans as they enter the stadium on event day. When the original stadium was constructed, it was intentionally designed with open spaces and areas in which the stadium could grow and transform to fit the future needs of fans. In recent years, those free, enclosed spaces for all fans were created on the main concourse including the DraftKings Sports Zone and the Cross Insurance Pavilion and the Encore Boston Harbor Terrace and JetBlue Landing on the upper concourse.

LIGHTHOUSE:

Top view of lighthouse and 360-degree stadium connection.
Top view of lighthouse and 360-degree stadium connection.
View from top of lighthouse.
View from top of lighthouse.
Lighthouse interior lantern room.
Lighthouse interior lantern room.

In 2002, Gillette Stadium was designed with a bridge and lighthouse in the north end of the stadium, iconic to the New England coastline. The new signature lighthouse, standing 22 stories high and 218 feet tall, will serve as a regional beacon for the community and include a 360-degree observation deck with views extending to Foxborough Center and the Boston and Providence skylines. In contrast to the past lighthouse, this one will be operational and will allow visitors and fans new vantage points and access to the stadium as a year-round, tourist attraction on non-game days where they can experience views of Boston and Providence, two of New England's largest cities.

UPPER CONCOURSE AND 360-CONNECTION:

The north end zone project conjoins the west and the east sides of the stadium to complete a 360-degree connection on all levels of the stadium - only previously available on the main concourse.

VIDEOBOARD:

Videoboard from field.
Videoboard from field.

The new videoboard is the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country and measures 22,200 square feet (370 feet by 60 feet). It features a curved radius, is almost half an acre in size and over five times the size of the board it replaced. Together with the south end videoboard, which measures 11,660 square feet (220 by 53 feet), the boards provide over three times the square footage of the previous boards for fans to enjoy the event experience.

ROW OF HONOR:

Row of Honor side angle.
Row of Honor side angle.

This past Memorial Day, Gillette Stadium officials announced a remodeled Row of Honor, which will be activated at all ticketed events. To further our commitment to honoring the military, the seating area was expanded, and a new digital videoboard will honor the individuals occupying the seats.

BUD LIGHT CELEBRATION BEER HALL:

Interior Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall view into tunnel.
Interior Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall view into tunnel.
Exterior Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall patio.
Exterior Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall patio.
Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall from tunnel.
Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall from tunnel.

Last month, Gillette Stadium and Anheuser Busch announced Celebration Beer Hall, a premium space that boasts a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio and 4,000-square-foot interior. This new location provides unprecedented access to view Patriots and Revolution players as they walk through the tunnel and out onto the field on game days.

G-P ATRIUM:

G-P Atrium interior.
G-P Atrium interior.
G-P Atrium balcony view.
G-P Atrium balcony view.
G-P Atrium serving area.
G-P Atrium serving area.
G-P Atrium interior.
G-P Atrium interior.

The G-P Atrium features 50,000 square feet of a glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function space that bridges the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs and the Dell Technologies Suite levels. It sits above the new and improved Enel Plaza at the north end of the stadium and features three HD media walls and a two-tiered outdoor balcony that sits proudly underneath the new curved-radius video board.

LOWER CONCOURSE AMENITIES:

Main concourse marketplace areas.
Main concourse marketplace areas.
Interior of concourse marketplace.
Interior of concourse marketplace.

To further enhance the guest experience, the lower concourse has undertaken some of the most dramatic changes in the stadium. Unoccupied space has been replaced with three glass-enclosed markets, including the Pepsi Grab and Go, Takeaway Tavern, and the Beacon. Each market feature Zippin technology, allowing guests to swipe their credit card upon entry and simply walk out with their favorite selection of food or drink. Additional features including self-pouring beer kiosks, added food offerings, a walk-in Guest Services center, a refurbished merchandise location, two walk-up bars – the Bridge Bar and the Landing, men's, women's and family restrooms and a covered concourse, all serve to elevate the experience during stadium ticketed events.

Gillette Stadium Officials Provide Update on Stadium Renovations and Improvements

