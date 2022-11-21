Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) today announced the matchups and schedule for the eight state football championships that will be played at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
GAME SCHEDULE
*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game
Friday, Dec. 2
|DIVISION
|TEAMS
|START TIME
|Division VII
|West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard’s
|3:00 P.M.
|Division V
|Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. North Reading
|5:30 P.M.*
|Division IV
|Duxbury vs. Grafton
|8:00 P.M.*
Saturday, Dec. 3
|DIVISION
|TEAMS
|START TIME
|Division VIII
|Hull vs. KIPP Academy
|10:00 A.M.
|Division I
|Springfield Central vs. St. John’s Prep
|12:30 P.M.*
|DIvision VI
|Stoneham vs. St. Mary’s
|3:00 P.M.*
|Division III
|Milton vs. Wakefield Memorial
|5:30 P.M.*
|Division II
|Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip
|8:00 P.M.*
The 2022 MIAA State Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, will mark the 15th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the fifth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
The action gets underway on Friday, Dec. 2 with a tripleheader featuring West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard's, Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. North Reading and Duxbury vs. Grafton, and continues with a full five-game slate on Saturday, Dec. 3. The championship weekend will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA schools and their respective communities with a tournament experience of a lifetime. The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span. Adding to the excitement of the state championships will be thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders and school bands. The Kraft family will also treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards.
Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships are on sale now via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that fans add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon (must show game ticket). Friday's tickets provide access to all three Friday games and Saturday's tickets provide access to all five Saturday games. Please note reentry to this event is prohibited but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games each day. For a full listing of everything Patriot Place has to offer, visit http://www.patriot-place.com/MIAAFOOTBALL.
All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Gate in Enel Plaza. The Patriots Foundation will also be accepting donations during the MIAA State Football Championships for their annual toy drive benefitting children in need. Fans can bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins located by the Ticketmaster Gate. Gillette Stadium's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all eight state championship games. For more information on the policy, visit www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the television broadcast, which will air all of Saturday's games live on WSBK. Additionally, Friday's games will be streamed on NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com and Saturday's games will be streamed on Patriots.com and CBSN Boston, WBZ's free streaming service. Fans can find CBSN Boston on CBSBoston.com, on the CBS Boston app, or on smart TVs via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku.
