Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

For the 15th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

Nov 21, 2022 at 01:32 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

Eric J. Adler

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) today announced the matchups and schedule for the eight state football championships that will be played at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

GAME SCHEDULE

*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

Friday, Dec. 2

DIVISIONTEAMSSTART TIME
Division VIIWest Boylston vs. Saint Bernard’s3:00 P.M.
Division VShawsheen Valley Tech vs. North Reading5:30 P.M.*
Division IVDuxbury vs. Grafton8:00 P.M.*

Saturday, Dec. 3

DIVISIONTEAMSSTART TIME
Division VIIIHull vs. KIPP Academy10:00 A.M.
Division ISpringfield Central vs. St. John’s Prep12:30 P.M.*
DIvision VIStoneham vs. St. Mary’s3:00 P.M.*
Division IIIMilton vs. Wakefield Memorial5:30 P.M.*
Division IICatholic Memorial vs. King Philip8:00 P.M.*

The 2022 MIAA State Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, will mark the 15th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the fifth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

The action gets underway on Friday, Dec. 2 with a tripleheader featuring West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard's, Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. North Reading and Duxbury vs. Grafton, and continues with a full five-game slate on Saturday, Dec. 3. The championship weekend will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA schools and their respective communities with a tournament experience of a lifetime. The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span. Adding to the excitement of the state championships will be thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders and school bands. The Kraft family will also treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards.

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships are on sale now via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that fans add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon (must show game ticket). Friday's tickets provide access to all three Friday games and Saturday's tickets provide access to all five Saturday games. Please note reentry to this event is prohibited but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games each day. For a full listing of everything Patriot Place has to offer, visit http://www.patriot-place.com/MIAAFOOTBALL.

All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Gate in Enel Plaza. The Patriots Foundation will also be accepting donations during the MIAA State Football Championships for their annual toy drive benefitting children in need. Fans can bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins located by the Ticketmaster Gate. Gillette Stadium's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all eight state championship games. For more information on the policy, visit www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the television broadcast, which will air all of Saturday's games live on WSBK. Additionally, Friday's games will be streamed on NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com and Saturday's games will be streamed on Patriots.com and CBSN Boston, WBZ's free streaming service. Fans can find CBSN Boston on CBSBoston.com, on the CBS Boston app, or on smart TVs via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2 SCHEDULE

GAMETIMEONLINE STREAMING
West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard’s3:00 P.M.NFHSNetwork.com
Shawsheen Valley Tech vs North Reading5:30 P.M.*NFHSNetwork.com
Duxbury vs. Grafton8:00 P.M.*NFHSNetwork.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 3 SCHEDULE

GAMETIMEONLINE STREAMING
Hull vs. KIPP Academy10:00 A.M.Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
Springfield Central vs. St. John’s Prep12:30 P.M.*Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
Stoneham vs. St. Mary’s3:00 P.M.*Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
Milton vs. Wakefield Memorial5:30 P.M.*Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip8:00 P.M.*Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

ABOUT GILLETTE STADIUM

Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is New England's premier sports and entertainment venue. The 65,878-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL's six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium is also the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and one of the world's top grossing concert venues, according to Billboard and Pollstar. Other notable sporting events held at Gillette Stadium include the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, international soccer matches, NCAA athletics, professional lacrosse, motor sports and the Massachusetts high school football state championships. Gillette Stadium also served as the northeast's first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site. The site, operated by CIC Health, administered more than 610,000 vaccinations over 148 days of operation in early 2021. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

