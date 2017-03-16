Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pre-Game Social (audio only) Sun Sep 12 | 02:10 PM - 04:15 PM

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Belestrator: Miami Dolphins Playmakers

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

GOat-ing the distance

Mar 16, 2017 at 04:12 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The GOAT can mean a lot of different things, depending on who you're talking to. To people outside of New England, it's an animal. To Patriots Nation, it's Tom Brady. To an Australian cycling team, it's a weekend route.

According to Mashable, Fight Club, an amateur cycling team based in Perth, hit the road for an eight hour, 126 mile bike ride in the shape of a goat. Yes, in the shape of a goat. 

Using a website called Strava that allows athletes to map out routes and share them, the group plotted out their goat and completed the ride on Sunday. As it turns out, New England is a perfect spot for a GOAT ride, too. 

embed_strava_goat.jpg

Those up for a casual 1,577 mile tour through all six New England states can recreate a GOAT route of their own. Though, admittedly, this one is more suited for Patriots Nation's definition of the GOAT.

RELATED LINKS

Hightower reportedly re-signs, mom reacts perfectly

Ebner named rugby club's 'International Player of the Year'

Getting to know Brandin Cooks off the field

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

The Mayor of Flavortown weighs in on the start of the NFL season. 
news

Lawrence Guy shares tips for a plant-based diet with 'GQ'

Lawrence Guy says gradually adding more plant-based options into his diet was the key to his vegan success.
news

Kraft Family Foundation gives grant to Boston Cathedral High School's football program 

The Kraft Family Foundation grant will support the South End prep school's football program. 
news

Learn about, donate to Matthew Slater's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Check out some of Matthew Slater's favorite non-profits in honor of his birthday. 
news

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

The Patriots Foundation honors local community heroes at its annual Patriots Premiere event Tuesday night. 
news

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

For his work and dedication to the New England community, Lawrence Guy was named the 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient. 
news

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

A new Patriot and two legends competed on "Celebrity Family Feud" Sunday night. 
news

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Devin McCourty rocked his Carli Lloyd Team U.S.A. jersey to honor the "Rutgers living legend."
news

Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

Watch the incredible in-game moment. 
news

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Cam Newton gifts Patriots fans game balls in Philly, and their reactions are too pure. 
news

Guy family, Patriots Foundation host backpack giveaway events for local students

In the span of a few days, Lawrence Guy and the Patriots Foundation hosted two events to provide local students returning to school with the supplies they'll need. 
news

Bill Belichick presented Emmy for NFL 100 All-Time Team show

Eight rings and an Emmy. Casual, Coach. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Looking back at the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we take a look back at the events of the day from a Patriots perspective.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Miami Dolphins Preview, Devin McCourty One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the state of the team as the Patriots prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in the season opener. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Devin McCourty.

Patriots This Week: Week 1 Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots heading into their week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access: Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain David Andrews. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Dolphins on the Belestrator and we reflect on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Press Pass: Preparing for Week 1

David Andrews, Dont'a Hightower, Mac Jones, and more discuss week 1 of the regular season

Chase Winovich 9/10: 'It's up to us to get our bodies and minds ready to play'

Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising