GOat-ing the distance

The GOAT can mean a lot of different things, depending on who you're talking to. To people outside of New England, it's an animal. To Patriots Nation, it's Tom Brady. To an Australian cycling team, it's a weekend route.
According to Mashable, Fight Club, an amateur cycling team based in Perth, hit the road for an eight hour, 126 mile bike ride in the shape of a goat. Yes, in the shape of a goat.
Using a website called Strava that allows athletes to map out routes and share them, the group plotted out their goat and completed the ride on Sunday. As it turns out, New England is a perfect spot for a GOAT ride, too.
Those up for a casual 1,577 mile tour through all six New England states can recreate a GOAT route of their own. Though, admittedly, this one is more suited for Patriots Nation's definition of the GOAT.
