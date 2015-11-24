Help support the Patriots and WBZ-TV by donating a toy to children in need this holiday season

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 24, 2015 at 04:08 AM
New England Patriots
20151124-charitable.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.– For the third consecutive year, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation are teaming with WBZ-TV for a toy collection drive.

Now through December 7, the Kraft family and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will be accepting donations to help spread holiday cheer to children in need.

Donations can be dropped off in the Celebrate Volunteerism collection bins located at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, the Patriots ProShop, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon or the Patriot Place management office. The Patriots will also be accepting donations at the December 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Toys will serve children ranging from newborn to 18 years old. A few suggested items to donate include:

  • Action figures
  • Art supplies including markers, washable paints, colored pencils and drawing pads
  • Board games
  • Books
  • Building toys (blocks, etc.)
  • Dolls
  • Educational toys (science, math, reading)
  • Footballs, soccer balls and assorted sporting goods
  • Jewelry kits
  • Musical toys
  • School supplies
  • Stuffed animals
  • Toy cars and trucks
  • Winter clothing – gloves, hats, jackets and mittens

For more information about the Foundation's toy drive, visit http://www.patriots.com/community/collection-drives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

