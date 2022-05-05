Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

Mac Jones finished out the year strong when it comes to his jersey sales.
The NFLPA recently released an updated version of its Top 50 Player Sales List, accounting for March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022. When it was all said and done, the Patriots quarterback cracked the Top 5.
Jones entered his rookie season second in jersey sales, with Patriots nation buying in on the new era of Patriots football with the Alabama product lining up under center. He ranked fifth in sales in the last iteration of the list, which is the same spot Jones finished the season in.
The report considers sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise. Introduced in 2014, it is the only verified ranking of officially licensed NFL player products sold from online or brick and mortar retailers.
Jones follows fellow signal-callers Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow to round out the Top 5. He beat out Dak Prescott, George Kittle, rookie Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert.
The full list can be viewed here.
