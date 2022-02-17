Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Mac Jones earned the support of Patriots Nation this season and it reflected in his jersey sales.
The NFLPA recently released its Top 50 Player Sales list, and the New England quarterback cracked the top five for jersey sales among his peers.
The report considers sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise between March 1 and November 30, 2021, not yet accounting for the final six weeks of the Patriots' season. The year-end list will be released in April.
In the mean time, Jones ranks among some notable players.
Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes own the top two spots, respectively, while Dak Prescott and division rival Josh Allen round out the top four.
Jones beat out Justin Fields, the only other rookie in the Top 10, as well as CeeDee Lamb, George Kittle, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
Jones entered the season with the second-most sold jersey, trailing just Allen on the list before playing in a regular season game, according to Fanatics.
