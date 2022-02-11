Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Last night, Mac Jones and his girlfriend Sophie Scott attended the NFL Honors event.
Jones was coming off a lively Pro Bowl performance in which he did the Griddy and won Thread the Needle.
While Mac may not have brought his dance moves to the red carpet, he certainly brought the fashion.
He arrived in a suit and bowtie, while Scott came in a long black dress.
Fashion is not something new to Mac Jones. In fact, he even did some modeling and acting when he was young.
Mac showed off his sweet personality when he demonstrated poses and revealed some modeling tips.
Before the Pro Bowl, Jones revealed something relatable: he is trying to cut back on ice cream ahead of the 2022 season. When asked for an update on his sweet tooth, Mac and Sophie looked at each other and laughed. It remains to be seen if Mac will be taking any late night trips to the freezer.