Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Feb 11, 2022 at 04:18 PM
amelia-hirtle-headshot
Amelia Hirtle
Mac Jones_NFL Honors185A2624
Photo by Mikey Owens/NFL
Sophie Scott and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) at the 2022 NFL Honors, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Last night, Mac Jones and his girlfriend Sophie Scott attended the NFL Honors event.

Jones was coming off a lively Pro Bowl performance in which he did the Griddy and won Thread the Needle.

While Mac may not have brought his dance moves to the red carpet, he certainly brought the fashion.

He arrived in a suit and bowtie, while Scott came in a long black dress.

Fashion is not something new to Mac Jones. In fact, he even did some modeling and acting when he was young.

The red-carpet hosts had Jones critique some photos of his modeling days that showcased his style.

Mac showed off his sweet personality when he demonstrated poses and revealed some modeling tips.

Before the Pro Bowl, Jones revealed something relatable: he is trying to cut back on ice cream ahead of the 2022 season. When asked for an update on his sweet tooth, Mac and Sophie looked at each other and laughed. It remains to be seen if Mac will be taking any late night trips to the freezer.

Related Content

news

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Patriots Marathon Runner Mark Lamson has raised over $100,000 for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program
news

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry answered fan questions on during recent IG story Q&A.
news

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones brought his best moves to the NFL's all-star showcase.
news

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

On the 36th anniversary of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, spotlighting the 10u girls flag football team from North Shore competing for championship in Vegas during Pro Bowl week
news

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

While Cody's Gamers is temporarily a local partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, Cody Davis plans for the program to evolve into larger events involving multiple kids, celebrities and athletes playing on Twitch to raise money for hospitals.
news

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Here are 10 things you might not have known about Patriots' center David Andrews that we learned from his Instagram story Q&A.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

A few days after falling to the Bills in the playoffs, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and teammates shared some final messages.
news

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

When Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes to mind for the Patriots special teams captain, he thinks of the gratitude he has towards Dr. King for the sacrifices he made for progress towards racial equality in America.
news

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

It was a hilarious moment in postgame press conferences Sunday. 
news

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris explains his touching reason for giving away game balls. 
news

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Now cancer-free, Brandon Bolden revealed on social media Thursday that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations 

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.

Richard Seymour shares his Hall of Fame news with Robert Kraft

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour and Robert Kraft react to the news that Seymour will be inducted this spring.

Richard Seymour is headed to Canton

Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors.

Robert Kraft surprises Matthew Slater with sportsmanship award

Patriots captain Matthew Slater is this year's winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with the news, and Slater was on hand to accept the award at the NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

Matt Judon discusses Mac Jones, Patriots Defense and his Support of 'Black Women's Imperative'

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon joins "Super Bowl Live" for an interview supporting "Black Women's Health Imperative".
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising