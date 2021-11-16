Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch

Hunter Henry hauls in laser from Mac Jones for 3-yard TD

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles in for 2-yard TD

Mac Jones' 19-yard tight-window DIME to Henry couldn't be more accurate

Mac Jones' 26-yard rainbow to Meyers is a thing of beauty

Can't-Miss Play: Bourne soars over two Browns to snag Jones' 23-yard TD dime

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Nov 16, 2021 at 10:36 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

model mac

Lights, camera, Mac-tion.

It turns out rookie Mac Jones is used to a career in the spotlight. Long before he was the Patriots starting quarterback and even before his time at Alabama, Jones was a child model/actor, and he's got the pictures to prove it.

On his weekly appearance on WEEI, Jones was asked about his first and worst jobs before making it to the NFL, and the answer surprised hosts Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria.

"First job was probably just like doing yard work for my dad. At first, I obviously did it for free, and then eventually me and my brother were scheming him up for some money," Jones said. "Then worst job, I mean I used to be a child model and actor or whatever. That was fun."

While Jones said there were a few commercials that are out there, a handful of pictures resurfaced around the NFL Draft, including his interview with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. He told Herbstreit that his parents never pushed him towards sports specifically and wanted him to try different things, so he hit the runway and did photoshoots as a kid.

Merloni and Fauria joked that Jones might not want word to get out to his teammates about his days as a model, but it is definitely too late for that.

"I think a lot of people know," Jones said.

Well, if they didn't already, now they definitely do.

You can listen to the full interview on WEEI below.

Related Content

news

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

The Gillette Stadium field crew has a new furry face. 
news

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

After a record-setting touchdown drought, no one was happier for Jakobi Meyers than his teammates.
news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
news

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Susan Kearney started a bucket list to visit every NFL stadium to see the Patriots play with her husband, Richard. After Richard passed away, Susan continued on in his honor, and last Sunday, she finished her emotional journey. 
news

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

On his weekly WEEI appearance, Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late Red Sox legend. 
news

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Patriots Nation 'showed out' for the game in L.A., and it didn't go unnoticed. 
news

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Josh Uche talked about his foundation and the importance of mental health resources specifically for athletes in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

McCourtys host trivia night with Patriots teammates for Tackle Sickle Cell 

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted their annual Tackle Sickle Cell fundraising event. 
news

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Kendrick Bourne and his teammates reflect on his TD throw. 
news

Damien Harris explains fastest run of the day to celebrate J.J. Taylor's first touchdown

Damien Harris had two touchdowns of his own today, but he was more excited to see J.J. Taylor score his first career touchdown. 
news

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

The University of Rhode Island football team thought they were taking an hours-long bus ride to Baltimore Friday. Instead, they got a lift on AirKraft. 
Latest News

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down Kyle Dugger's interception and other key plays from New England's win over the Cleveland Browns.

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Browns

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 45-7 week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Watch Bill Belichick's postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/15: "I think it was just a good team win"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

Matthew Slater 11/15: "People remember the way you treat them. People remember the way you make them feel"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

David Andrews 11/15: "We have to keep working. We have to keep each other accountable"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

Adrian Phillips 11/15: "We are taking it as far as we can take it"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021
In Case You Missed It

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
