Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Lights, camera, Mac-tion.

It turns out rookie Mac Jones is used to a career in the spotlight. Long before he was the Patriots starting quarterback and even before his time at Alabama, Jones was a child model/actor, and he's got the pictures to prove it.

On his weekly appearance on WEEI, Jones was asked about his first and worst jobs before making it to the NFL, and the answer surprised hosts Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria.

"First job was probably just like doing yard work for my dad. At first, I obviously did it for free, and then eventually me and my brother were scheming him up for some money," Jones said. "Then worst job, I mean I used to be a child model and actor or whatever. That was fun."

While Jones said there were a few commercials that are out there, a handful of pictures resurfaced around the NFL Draft, including his interview with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. He told Herbstreit that his parents never pushed him towards sports specifically and wanted him to try different things, so he hit the runway and did photoshoots as a kid.

Merloni and Fauria joked that Jones might not want word to get out to his teammates about his days as a model, but it is definitely too late for that.

"I think a lot of people know," Jones said.

Well, if they didn't already, now they definitely do.