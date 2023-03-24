Home of Patriots prepping for record-breaking summer of music

Get a behind the scenes look at 3-time Super Bowl Champion and former Patriots safety Devin McCourty's retirement ceremony, first time meeting Robert Kraft as a rookie and how he has transition into a leader, father and family man. Robert Kraft and New England Head Coach Bill Belichick speak about McCourty's impact on the team and the New England community while an emotional Devin reflects on his career and thanks individuals who have been instrumental in his success both on and off the field.