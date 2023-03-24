Home of Patriots prepping for record-breaking summer of music

The home of the New England Patriots has hosted its fair share of history.
This summer, Gillette Stadium will make some of it's own, hosting a record-breaking 10 total concerts after Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's announcement of a second show at the venue.
From 12-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift kicking it all off with her highly anticipated Eras Tour in May, to the legendary Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks sharing the stage in September, the 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' will have the busiest musical lineup in years.
The record 10 shows this summer surpasses the nine concerts hosted by Gillette Stadium in 2016, offering something for every fan (and player, because we all know Mac Jones is a big Swifty.)
Tickets for the newly added Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show show on Aug. 26 go on sale to the general public Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
Here is the full lineup for the 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin'
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (May 19, 20 & 21)
Ed Sheeran: + - = ÷ x Tour (June 30 & July 1)
Luke Combs 2023 World Tour (July 22)
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour (Aug. 1)
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 Tour (Aug. 24 & 26)
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks (Sept. 23)