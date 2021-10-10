Houston Texans Postgame Quotes 10/10

TEXANS HEAD COACH DAVID CULLEY

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October, 10, 2021

When you have K Ka'imi Fairbairn trying a 56-yard field goal, what went into that decision?

"No, the decision there was the fact that we felt like he was in his range. He's our kicker. Got the utmost confidence in him. He had a tough day up to that point but had made one. We felt if we made that field goal it's a two-score ball game. That's why I made the decision to kick."

What about the penalty on the final Patriots scoring drive, did you give any thought into declining it?

"We thought about that. We did think about that."

What ultimately went into your decision to do what you did?

"Because of what ended up happening, obviously, they threw the ball. They threw the ball at one time, which actually helped us. And had they ran the ball, there was a possibility that we were going to end up letting him score. We had talked about that."

What went into the punt that went into DB Terrence Brooks' back?

"That was a possibility that if they gave us the right look, when we did what we did there, that if it gave us the right look we were possibly going to fake it. They didn't give us the look. We were going to back out and then just re-punt, and it didn't work out. We ended up having a leakage up the middle and ended up getting a block."

What are your thoughts on QB Davis Mills and his performance?

"Davis (Mills) played well. Played well. The thing Davis did today, Davis protected the football. He was very good in the pocket. He ran our offense very well. He knew going into the game that the most important thing for him to do was to be able to protect the football, and he did that today."

Any concern for usage of timeouts?

"We thought about that, and again, we felt that depending on what they were going to do -- we felt they were going to try to get a first down there, try to score and whatnot. But we had a little time. We felt like that. They threw the ball, had an incomplete pass. Obviously, that actually helped us. Again, as I said earlier, we thought about letting them score. But at that point when they did an incomplete pass, we knew. We almost tried to let them score one time and there was a penalty."

What changed from the offensive side that led to not being able to move the ball?

"Penalties. Penalties again. The same thing, penalties."

Is there a feeling that maybe you guys wasted a really good bounce back game for QB Davis Mills given how well he played today?

"No waste at all. We lost the game. We lost the game. He played well enough for us to win the game. They kicked a field goal to win it. We missed two extra points. We missed a field goal."

What did you think about DL Maliek Collins' penalty on that last drive?

"Well, we can't have that. And I think it was one of those things where it was one of those penalties that it could have went where we didn't make the call. But he ended up making the call. And I think he made the call because Maliek was going down on the guy's knees, the reason why the call got called. It wasn't a roughing from a standpoint of him roughing him."

You don't think it was from DL Maliek Collins hitting the quarterback on the chin?

"He told us, once he went down on his knees after the play, he was down on his knees because it was called late. It wasn't called right away."

When you look at the big picture of that second half collapse, what went wrong?

"I don't think it was a collapse. We had penalties. Again, offensively, that kept us from being able to keep the ball moving along. We were doing that well. We were running the ball okay. Obviously, when we get in those situations where we go first and long, it puts us behind the chains and that's not how we're going to play."

How disappointed are you that you started out so well and weren't able to hold on?_ *_"They made the plays and we didn't in the end."

What went into the decision to deactivate DL Charles Omenihu?

"We felt some other guys needed a chance, they hadn't played. Jordan Jenkins hadn't played this year, had been inactive for the most part. We felt he had a good week of practice. We wanted to give him an opportunity."

How is OL Laremy Tunsil?

"Laremy (Tunsil) has a thumb injury. We don't know how bad it is. We'll know more tomorrow. The thing about his thumb is we'll get an MRI, X-ray on it to see about it. But it was so bad, basically during the offense he really couldn't punch. We used him a little bit on the field goal and extra point team because all he had to do was just sit there and spread his hands out and not punch."

What did you think about DL Jonathan Greenard and the performance he's had the last few weeks?

"He's playing very well. He's come back, he's given us a little boost there. He was doing that before. He's one of those guys that he plays that way, he practices that way. He actually gave us a big boost in the defensive line because of the way he's playing."

What about WR Chris Moore?

"Chris (Moore) is ready to play. He had opportunities, took advantage. I wish he had made that play in the back of the end zone. If he made that play, that's probably seven points for us. He did well. First time he's been active from a standpoint of playing for us on offense. He did a nice job of coming in there."

It seemed like you all were coming out of some unpredictable packages you've normally run in the first half. What went into opening the offense in certain situations?

"Not knowing exactly how they were going to play us. We had seen in some ball games where certain people had done some things on them when they played a certain way. We had some plays for them that did that. The flea flicker (and) some things we had going there. Some of the screens, quick screens, we had. They were playing the scheme that we thought they were going to end up playing for those plays to work. We called them and they worked, and Timmy (Tim Kelly) did a nice job of taking advantage of that."

Why did you feel you had to be so aggressive on fourth downs in the first half?

"Offense was playing well, playing consistent. We didn't have those penalties. We were actually above the chains on everything. I felt comfortable with that. Actually, they did a nice job doing that."

Why do you think you all commit so many penalties?

"It's a fundamental thing. Fundamentals. Usually when you go back, watch the video and you see why did a guy hold, or why did a guy jump offsides, it's usually a focus thing or something we didn't do fundamentally. We worked on that this week, and we're going to continue to work on that. Basically, individuals that do those things have got to quit doing those things."

What can you all do to stop giving up those big plays on defense?

"We need to be at the right place at the right time. Sometimes those things happen, just like we get big plays. We get the big plays simply because our guys did a nice job. They did a nice job a couple times attacking the coverage. When you're in certain coverages, you're playing certain defenses, got a certain call, it's a tough deal. We had a few of those."

Will you consider changing kickers after this game?

"I haven't even thought about that."

Were you disappointed you weren't able to stop the run more with the opposing team having four offensive linemen out?

"Well, whoever is out there, we just play the game as if those same guys are out there. It really didn't matter to us who it was. We played the game as if it was the starters out there. It really didn't matter. I thought our guys did a good job of doing what they did. They did a good enough job for us to win the game."

On the penalty, were you going to allow them to score so you could run more plays?

"We had one timeout left and we had the two-minute. We wanted to see how they were going to play it. Once they started, they ended up throwing a pass which actually helped us because we had talked about allowing them to go ahead and score, where we'd have time to have a touchdown to be able to have a chance to win or to tie the game."