Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

LB MATT JUDON HAS EIGHTH TWO-SACK GAME; SECOND OF THE 2021 SEASON

LB Matt Judon had two sacks in a three-play sequence in the second quarter to run his total to 6 ½ sacks for the season. It is the 8th time in his career that he has had a multi-sack game and second time in 2021. He had 2 ½ sacks vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26. His career-best is 3 sacks vs. Oakland on Nov. 25, 2018, when he played for Baltimore. His best season total is 9 ½ sacks in 2019. In 2020, DL Chase Winovich led the team with 5 ½ sacks.

JUDON SETS TEAM RECORD FOR MOST SACKS IN FIRST FIVE GAMES

Judon set a team record with 6 ½ sacks through the first five games. The previous record was 5 ½ sacks by Chandler Jones in 2015 and Andre Tippett in 1984.

JUDON HAS RECORDED AT LEAST ONE SACK IN FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES.

Matt Judon has recorded a sack in four straight games to become the first Patriots player with a sack in four straight games since Jamie Collins and Chase Winovich, who both had sacks in four straight games in 2019.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST HALF A SACK / SINGLE SEASON

PLAYER YEAR CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH A SACK

Andre Tippett 1984 7

Gary Jeter 1989 6

Garin Veris 1986 5

Willie McGinest 1996 5

Rosevelt Colvin 2005 5

Chandler Jones 2015 5

NICK FOLK DRILLS TWO 52-YARD FIELD GOALS

LONGEST FIELD GOALS AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

K Nick Folk drilled a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter and 52-yard field goal in the third quarter, his longest field goals as a member of the Patriots. He had a 51-yard field goal on Dec. 21, 2019 vs. Buffalo and a 51-yard field goal at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020. His career-long is a 56-yard field goal on Oct. 17, 2010 at Denver when he played for the New York Jets.

FOLK HAS SECOND NFL GAME WITH TWO 50-YARD FIELD GOALS

Folk had his second NFL game with two 50-yard field goals. He had two 51-yard field goals on Nov. 18, 2012 as a member of the New York Jets.

FOLK BECOMES SECOND PATS PLAYER TO CONNECT ON TWO 50-YARD FIELD GOALS IN ONE GAME

Folk is the second Patriots player to have two 50-yard field goals in one game. K Stephen Gostkowski accomplished the feat three times with the most recent happening against Oakland on Nov. 19, 2017 in Mexico City.

FOLK FINISHES 4-FOR-4 ON FIELD GOALS

Folk connected on all four field goals (52, 52, 32 and 21). It is the 10th time in his career that he has had at least four field goals in a game and his second as a member of the Patriots. He went 4-for-4 at Miami on Dec. 20, 2020. He has connected on five field goals in a game twice.

FOLK IS NEARING 300 FIELD GOALS

With his four field goals, Folk now has 299 career field goals and needs one more to become the 34th player with 300 career field goals.

MAC JONES COMPLETES 76.6 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES

Mac Jones completed 23-of-30 passes for a 76.6 percent completion percentage. He has completed over 70 percent of his passes in four of his five games.

MAC JONES TIES RECORD FOR MOST COMPLETIONS BY A ROOKIE IN FIRST FIVE STARTS

Mac Jones tied Joe Burrow (135 completions in 2020) for the most completions by a rookie quarterback in his first five starts in NFL history.

ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS WITH THE MOST COMPLETIONS IN THEIR FIRST FIVE STARTS

PLAYER TEAM SEASON COMPLETIONS

Mac Jones Patriots 2021 135

Joe Burrow Cincinnati 2020 135

Kyler Murray Arizona 2019 126

Justin Herbert L.A. Chargers 2020 124

LB JAMIE COLLINS BEGINS THIRD STINT WITH THE PATRIOTS; RECORDS SACK IN 4TH QUARTER