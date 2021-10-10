Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Oct 10, 2021 at 05:28 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Matt Judon has 4th straight game with a sack; 8th career 2-sack game. 
  • Judon's 6 1/2 sacks through first five games are most in team history.
  • Ted Karras, Yodny Cajuste and James Ferentz make first starts of the season.
  • Justin Herron moves from right tackle to left tackle. 
  • Jamie Collins begins third stint with the Patriots. 
  • Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots. 
  • Folk is second Patriots player with two 50-yarders in single game.

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 91 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 91 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Damien Harris' 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

WIN ON THE ROAD FOR SECOND TIME

The Patriots are now 2-0 on the road in 2021 after the victory over Houston. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 25-6, in Week 2 on the road. Since 1994, the Patriots have the best road record with a 134-84 record.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

LB MATT JUDON HAS EIGHTH TWO-SACK GAME; SECOND OF THE 2021 SEASON

LB Matt Judon had two sacks in a three-play sequence in the second quarter to run his total to 6 ½ sacks for the season. It is the 8th time in his career that he has had a multi-sack game and second time in 2021. He had 2 ½ sacks vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26. His career-best is 3 sacks vs. Oakland on Nov. 25, 2018, when he played for Baltimore. His best season total is 9 ½ sacks in 2019. In 2020, DL Chase Winovich led the team with 5 ½ sacks.

JUDON SETS TEAM RECORD FOR MOST SACKS IN FIRST FIVE GAMES

Judon set a team record with 6 ½ sacks through the first five games. The previous record was 5 ½ sacks by Chandler Jones in 2015 and Andre Tippett in 1984.

JUDON HAS RECORDED AT LEAST ONE SACK IN FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES.

Matt Judon has recorded a sack in four straight games to become the first Patriots player with a sack in four straight games since Jamie Collins and Chase Winovich, who both had sacks in four straight games in 2019.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST HALF A SACK / SINGLE SEASON

PLAYER YEAR CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH A SACK

Andre Tippett 1984 7

Gary Jeter 1989 6

Garin Veris 1986 5

Willie McGinest 1996 5

Rosevelt Colvin 2005 5

Chandler Jones 2015 5

NICK FOLK DRILLS TWO 52-YARD FIELD GOALS

LONGEST FIELD GOALS AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

K Nick Folk drilled a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter and 52-yard field goal in the third quarter, his longest field goals as a member of the Patriots. He had a 51-yard field goal on Dec. 21, 2019 vs. Buffalo and a 51-yard field goal at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020. His career-long is a 56-yard field goal on Oct. 17, 2010 at Denver when he played for the New York Jets.

FOLK HAS SECOND NFL GAME WITH TWO 50-YARD FIELD GOALS

Folk had his second NFL game with two 50-yard field goals. He had two 51-yard field goals on Nov. 18, 2012 as a member of the New York Jets.

FOLK BECOMES SECOND PATS PLAYER TO CONNECT ON TWO 50-YARD FIELD GOALS IN ONE GAME

Folk is the second Patriots player to have two 50-yard field goals in one game. K Stephen Gostkowski accomplished the feat three times with the most recent happening against Oakland on Nov. 19, 2017 in Mexico City.

FOLK FINISHES 4-FOR-4 ON FIELD GOALS

Folk connected on all four field goals (52, 52, 32 and 21). It is the 10th time in his career that he has had at least four field goals in a game and his second as a member of the Patriots. He went 4-for-4 at Miami on Dec. 20, 2020. He has connected on five field goals in a game twice.

FOLK IS NEARING 300 FIELD GOALS

With his four field goals, Folk now has 299 career field goals and needs one more to become the 34th player with 300 career field goals.

MAC JONES COMPLETES 76.6 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES

Mac Jones completed 23-of-30 passes for a 76.6 percent completion percentage. He has completed over 70 percent of his passes in four of his five games.

MAC JONES TIES RECORD FOR MOST COMPLETIONS BY A ROOKIE IN FIRST FIVE STARTS

Mac Jones tied Joe Burrow (135 completions in 2020) for the most completions by a rookie quarterback in his first five starts in NFL history.

ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS WITH THE MOST COMPLETIONS IN THEIR FIRST FIVE STARTS

PLAYER TEAM SEASON COMPLETIONS

Mac Jones Patriots 2021 135

Joe Burrow Cincinnati 2020 135

Kyler Murray Arizona 2019 126

Justin Herbert L.A. Chargers 2020 124

LB JAMIE COLLINS BEGINS THIRD STINT WITH THE PATRIOTS; RECORDS SACK IN 4TH QUARTER

LB Jamie Collins began his third stint with the Patriots after being signed earlier in the week. Collins joins QB Brian Hoyer as the only Patriots with three different stints with the team. He recorded an 8-yard sack in the fourth quarter that forced a third-and-long situation.

LINEUP NOTES

LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY RETURNED TO ACTION

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley returned to the field after missing the game against the Buccaneers due to injury. He was in the starting lineup.

OL TED KARRAS MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON

OL Ted Karras made his first start of the season when he lined up at right guard for the injured Shaq Mason. It marks his fourth career start at right guard.

JAMES FERENTZ STARTED AT LEFT GUARD

OL James Ferentz was elevated to the active roster and started at left guard. It marks his first career start at left guard and fifth start overall. He has made one start at right guard and three starts at center.

JUSTIN HERRON MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON AT LEFT TACKLE

OL Justin Herron made his first start of the 2021 season at left tackle when he started in place of Isaiah Wynn. He started in four games as a rookie in 2020 at left tackle. Herron started the previous two games at right tackle.

YODNEY CAJUSTE MAKE FIRST NFL START

OL Yodny Cajuste made his first NFL start when he lined up at right tackle. It marked Cajuste's first snaps on offense. He played in two games with limited snaps on special teams.

RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON BACK TO ACTION

RB Rhamondre Stevenson was active and played as a reserve after being inactive for the last three games. He had 11 carries for 23 yards.

JOEJUAN WILLIAMS MAKES FIRST NFL START

DB Joejuan Williams made his first NFL start with the injury to DB Jalen Mills.

WILL SHERMAN MAKES NFL DEBUT

OL Will Sherman made his NFL debut after being activated to the roster from the practice squad. Sherman was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He saw his first NFL snap on the second quarter extra point attempt.

