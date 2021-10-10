4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Oct 10, 2021 at 06:38 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-5KeysFromTheGame-16x9

The Patriots got off to a slow start in Houston, allowing a deadly combination of sustained drives and explosive scoring plays that put them into an early deficit, then New England compounded their own problems by turning the ball over multiple times. The result? A Houston lead that the Patriots had to chip away at throughout the game.

But New England would do just that, scoring on four-straight second-half possessions in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter that gave the Patriots' their second win of the season, 25-22.

With the comeback win, the Patriots climb to 2-3 on the season, earning the kind of close hard-fought victory that has eluded them in recent weeks.

Here's are the key takeaways from a much-needed win for the Pats in Houston.

Mac-curate start, inconsistent middle, clutch end

Despite the defensive miscues and turnovers, Mac Jones had another solid start for the Patriots offense and should've produced points on all three of the Patriots' first drives. But instead of 21 points, the offense put up just nine to start the game, with Jakobi Meyers' drop on the last drive before the half costing New England a potential big play.

It was a decent start for the rookie quarterback, who again showed good accuracy on his initial passes. However, Jones' accuracy and decision-making would wane in the middle of the game, culminating on the first drive of the second half as his first pass would be picked off and Houston would quickly take advantage of the turnover on the scoreboard.

Despite having to settle for field goals on two straight drives after the interception, Jones would find his red zone stride, hitting Hunter Henry in the end zone for a touchdown on third down that tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Jones would cap off the game with a game-winning drive that included some help from a roughing the passer penalty, but also a clutch 3rd-and-6 conversion. For the game, Jones finished 23-of-30 for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception in picking up the second win of his career.

Slow start on defense, key stops at end

Allowing an 18-play, 79-yard touchdown scoring drive to open the game, one that ate up over 10 minutes of clock, was not the start that the Patriots defense was hoping for. J.C. Jackson's pass interference penalty on the first third down of the drive loomed large, as Houston's balanced attack had early success. Unfortunately, it was just a sign of things to come as the Patriots' defense couldn't come up with critical plays early on.

It looked like the Patriots defense would bounce back on the second drive, immediately getting to third down but Davis Mills' pass was misjudged by both Jackson and Devin McCourty, and Chris Moore high-pointed the catch and broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown. After allowing a methodical drive on Houston's first possession, the Pats were burned by a big play on the second.

The Texans would also convert three fourth-down plays in the first half, as they allowed the Patriots just three possessions in the opening frame, including two fourth-down conversions on the final drive that ended with a field goal. Getting a red zone hold was a positive end of the dreadful first half for the Pats D, but they allowed 237 yards in the first half and didn't do much outside of holding Houston to field goal before the break.

The problems would continue in the second half, coming off of a Mac Jones interception, the Texans took just two plays to hit the end zone again, using a flea-flicker for their second big-play score of the contest. It was a big situation, coming off a quick change, where the offense needed some help but the defense couldn't come through.

The defense would turn around late in the second half, forcing back-to-back punts and then getting a missed field goal from the Texans that opened the comeback door.

Sloppy Play Continues

After a missed extra point by Nick Folk on the first touchdown, Damien Harris would lose a fumble in the red zone for the second time this season, costing New England points. The ball security issues by the Patriots' running backs this season have been major, game-changing problems.

Mac Jones' interception on the first possession of the second half continued the Patriots' problems, as the team would turn the ball over right out of halftime for the second time in three weeks. After an ugly start by the defense to begin the game, the offense followed suit in the second. This whole season thus far has felt like a game of whack-a-mole with the bad plays.

The consistent self-defeating mistakes through five games have been a big problem for New England.

Patriots get to 2-3

It wasn't pretty and many of the same problems that have haunted the Patriots all season long continued to be a problem, but they kept fighting and found a way to pull out their second win of the season. Mac Jones continued his rapid acclimation to NFL life, going through many ups and downs in the contest that were in many ways representative of how his season has gone through five games.

2-3 isn't anything to celebrate, but with the way 2021 has gone for the Pats, we'll take it. There is still plenty to clean up, but this could be the kind of win that gets the team on track.

Photos: Patriots at Texans Week 5

The New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans in Week 5 at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

WR Kendrick Bourne (84) cuts up the field.
1 / 51

WR Kendrick Bourne (84) cuts up the field.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston..
2 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston..

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
3 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, top, leaps over Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
4 / 51

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, top, leaps over Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
5 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, bottom, tackles Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
6 / 51

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, bottom, tackles Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Texans WR Brandin Cooks (13).
7 / 51

J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Texans WR Brandin Cooks (13).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
8 / 51

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
9 / 51

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Houston Texans' Christian Kirksey, left, grabs the shirt of New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne while trying to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
10 / 51

Houston Texans' Christian Kirksey, left, grabs the shirt of New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne while trying to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, left, celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
11 / 51

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, left, celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) and teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
12 / 51

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) and teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
13 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
14 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
RB Damien Harris (37) breaks through the line of scrimmage.
15 / 51

RB Damien Harris (37) breaks through the line of scrimmage.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger (23) celebrates after a play.
16 / 51

Kyle Dugger (23) celebrates after a play.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9)
17 / 51

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) catches a pass for a gain as Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
18 / 51

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) catches a pass for a gain as Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
WR Kendrick Bourne (84) avoiding Texans defenders.
19 / 51

WR Kendrick Bourne (84) avoiding Texans defenders.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Houston Texans' Andre Roberts (19) is tackled by New England Patriots' Chase Winovich during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
20 / 51

Houston Texans' Andre Roberts (19) is tackled by New England Patriots' Chase Winovich during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Mac Jones (10) at the line of scrimmage.
21 / 51

Mac Jones (10) at the line of scrimmage.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) powers through for a first-half TD.
22 / 51

Damien Harris (37) powers through for a first-half TD.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
WR Kendrick Bourne (84)
23 / 51

WR Kendrick Bourne (84)

Photo by David Silverman
WR Jakobi Meyers (16) hauls in a pass from Mac Jones.
24 / 51

WR Jakobi Meyers (16) hauls in a pass from Mac Jones.

Photo by David Silverman
Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates a first down.
25 / 51

Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates a first down.

Photo by David Silverman
OL James Ferentz (65)
26 / 51

OL James Ferentz (65)

Photo by David Silverman
WR Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates a first down.
27 / 51

WR Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates a first down.

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) hands it off to RB Damien Harris (37)
28 / 51

Mac Jones (10) hands it off to RB Damien Harris (37)

Photo by David Silverman
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
29 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Gunner Olszewski (80) attempts to break a Texans tackle.
30 / 51

Gunner Olszewski (80) attempts to break a Texans tackle.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) hauls in a catch.
31 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) hauls in a catch.

Photo by David Silverman
Nick Folk (6) attempts a kick.
32 / 51

Nick Folk (6) attempts a kick.

Photo by David Silverman
DL Lawrence Guy (93)
33 / 51

DL Lawrence Guy (93)

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (9)
34 / 51

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) takes down Texans QB Davis Mills
35 / 51

Matt Judon (9) takes down Texans QB Davis Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack with Josh Uche (55)
36 / 51

Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack with Josh Uche (55)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack
37 / 51

Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) sacks Texans QB Davis Mills
38 / 51

Matt Judon (9) sacks Texans QB Davis Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger (23)
39 / 51

Kyle Dugger (23)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
The Patriots Offensive Line
40 / 51

The Patriots Offensive Line

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry (1)
41 / 51

N'Keal Harry (1)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Phillips (21)
42 / 51

Adrian Phillips (21)

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack.
43 / 51

Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack.

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (9) sacks Davis Mills (10)
44 / 51

Matt Judon (9) sacks Davis Mills (10)

Photo by David Silverman
Gunner Olszewki (80) returns a kick.
45 / 51

Gunner Olszewki (80) returns a kick.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a pass break up
46 / 51

J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a pass break up

David Silverman Photo
Hunter Henry (85) catches a TD to potentially tie the game.
47 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) catches a TD to potentially tie the game.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate their touchdown.
48 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate their touchdown.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) spikes the ball after his touchdown
49 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) spikes the ball after his touchdown

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a dropped pass
50 / 51

J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a dropped pass

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass from Mac Jones (10)
51 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass from Mac Jones (10)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
