Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 10 - 06:00 PM | Mon Oct 11 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Oct 10, 2021 at 06:38 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-GameObservations-16x9

Were this a normal week, we'd be focused predominantly on whether or not the Patriots could bounce back from last weekend's emotionally-charged loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Initially, that's exactly how we on the outside looking in approached it.

Then, New England's offensive line and defensive backfield started falling apart due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. With four of five starters missing on the O-line, New England was forced to pluck three players from the practice squad Saturday and rely on other backups to plug the holes.

In Houston, the coaching staff settled on a line consisting of (left to right) Justin Herron, James Ferentz, David Andrews, Ted Karras, and Yodny Cajuste, who was not only making his first start, but also his first appearance in an NFL game. Only Andrews, one of the team's co-captains, occupied his normal spot.

Herron had been playing right tackle in place of Trent Brown, whose calf injury landed him on IR this weekend. But with left tackle Isaiah Wynn on the reserve/COVID list and Cajuste making his NFL debut, it seemed safer to put a more experienced player on rookie Mac Jones' blind side.

Ferentz, the most experienced lineman on the practice squad, was a sensible choice to replace left guard Mike Onwenu (on the COVID list with Wynn), while versatile interior backup Karras was an obvious fill-in for ailing Shaq Mason (abdomen) at right guard.

Ironically, not only was this patchwork offensive line NOT a liability, it was a primary reason why the Patriots were able to mount a furious second-half comeback win. Of course, some atrocious Texans special teams performances – two missed extra points, a missed field goal, a kickoff out of bounds, and a 0-yard punt disaster – plus questionable clock management decisions by Houston's coaching staff also contributed mightily to New England's cause.

Meanwhile, in another ironic twist, it was the Patriots' most experienced defensive backs who made some crucial mistakes that gave the Texans an early lead and momentum. Let's go into further detail with these observations:

* * *

Just a forgettable first half from a New England defensive perspective, starting with the game's opening possession. Houston, led by their rookie QB, Davis Mills, mounted their longest drive (in terms of game clock elapsed) in a decade. Davis moved the Texans 79 yards in 18 plays, chewing up more than 10 minutes, or two-thirds of the first quarter.

Houston got some help from a J.C. Jackson pass interference penalty, but as a unit, the Patriots also gave up pair of third downs, plus an 8-yard pass on 4th-and-2.

The Texans converted 5 of 9 third downs throughout the first half, as well as a trio of successful fourth-down attempts.

* * *

Two players in particular struggled during the first half: Jackson and safety Devin McCourty. The duo combined to surrender Houston's second TD, a somewhat ill-advised heave by Mills, but receiver Chris Moore (fresh off the practice squad a day earlier) out-reached Jackson, who was actually in decent position to make a play on the ball. McCourty over-pursued and ran out of bounds momentarily, allowing Moore to outrace both chasing defenders to the end zone. Jackson would later commit a defensive holding penalty on the goal line against receiver Brandin Cooks.

* * *

Going back to those fourth-down failures for a moment, on a 4th-and-1 from Houston's own 42-yard line, Mills threw the same pass, a slant, this time to receiver Brandin Cooks over Jackson, that he did earlier in the game when McCourty couldn't defend a similar throw on fourth down.

On a 4th-and-2 during the second quarter, Mills connected on a 40-yard completion thanks in part to a McCourty missed tackle. Mills threw for 202 first-half yards.

* * *

Edge rusher Matt Judon once again proved one of the bright spots on D. Judon sacked Mills twice in the red zone during the waning moments of the first half, giving him 6.5 QB takedowns on the season. He already has more sacks in the first five games than last year's New England sack leader, Chase Winovich (5.5).

* * *

Related Links

In the end, the Patriots' secondary did a fine job of limiting Cooks, who entered the game as by far the most productive Texans receiver. He finished with just three catches for 23 yards.

* * *

While the defense was having its early issues, on the other side of the ball, Jones looked especially sharp throwing the ball in the first two quarters, thanks in part to solid protection from his brand new personnel group of O-linemen. Throughout the game, he got away with a couple of errant throws that were either dropped by Texans defenders or, when his normally clutch receiver Jakobi Meyers dropped an easy one, Houston committed a penalty that nullified the play.

At the start of the third quarter, Jones had a sloppy moment with an INT almost immediately that set the Texans up with excellent field position. It led a short time later to a flea-flicker touchdown pass by Mills to receiver Chris Conley. Overall, though, Jones looked in good command of his offense, particularly in the latter stages, when he was running some no-huddle plays, and didn't look at all flustered while trying to help his team come from behind in the second half.

A few times, he had to scramble out of the pocket and displayed good awareness of his surroundings. His touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry was a well-placed throw over the heads of a couple of Texans defenders. In addition, Jones only suffered one sack in the game, a credit to the performance of his offensive line.

* * *

Mac Jones on the day

Table inside Article
Attempts Completions Yards Sacks/Yards TD Long INT
30 23 231 1/5 1 24 1

Incompletions vs. HOU

Table inside Article
Total Throw Aways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed INT
7 2 0 0 0 0 4 1

Incompletions in 2021

Table inside Article
Total Throw Aways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed INT
55 6 12 6 3 5 18 5

Rollercoaster of a day for the ball carriers behind Jones. Starter Damien Harris had a strong start, epitomized by his touchdown carry that answered Houston's long opening drive. On the Wildcat play, Harris took the direct snap and was met by a Texans defender at the line of scrimmage, but kept his legs moving to drive himself through the would-be Texans tackler. However, later, Harris would lose his second fumble of the season in a critical situation, as he was about to cross the goal line for his second score. Harris eventually had to be pulled, perhaps because of a chest injury that was later reclassified as a rib issue. Harris would return briefly in the fourth quarter, but the second half belonged mostly to veteran Brandon Bolden and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. The latter made his first appearance since fumbling in Week 1 and carried 11 times. Though his yardage only amounted to 23 total yards, he picked up a couple of important first downs in the process.

* * *

It's becoming clear that Jones has a reliable stable of pass catchers, including the aforementioned Henry and Meyers, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, and tight end Jonnu Smith. These five are beginning to look comfortable being on the field together and getting open for their young quarterback.

* * *

After his heartbreaking miss at the end of last week's Tampa game, kicker Nick Folk missed his first PAT of the game, but later recovered to drill a pair of 52-yard field goals along with the game-winning chip shot to close out the victory. He's been around long enough to know how to bounce back – psychologically more than anything – from bad plays like these.

* * *

During the second half, third-stint linebacker Jamie Collins blitzed and got himself a sack in his first appearance since being re-signed earlier this week. Otherwise, a quiet day for Collins, but a positive contribution nonetheless.

* * *

Powerful Play/Player of the Game presented by Enel

An absolute head-scratcher of a decision by Houston to try to draw New England offside with a pretend fake punt backfired on the Texans. Seemingly comfortable up 22-9 and with the Patriots having issues, Houston punter Cameron Johnston ran up to the line of scrimmage to simulate a shotgun quarterback, then backed up a few paces to receive the long snap. He didn't get back deep enough, however, and booted the ball off the helmet of a teammate. It wound up rolling sideways, out of bounds at the original line of scrimmage for no gain. The excellent field position helped Jones and the offense move into position for Folk's second 52-yarder of the afternoon, thus giving life to an otherwise lethargic Patriots team.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 2 visit to the New York Jets.
news

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots regular season opener versus Miami, from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

A variety of thoughts about the third and final Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

A variety of thoughts about the second Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

A variety of thoughts about the first Patriots preseason game of 2021 from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England ends their season 7-9 by dispatching the New York Jets in a come-from-behind win.
news

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

The Patriots fall to 6-9 after being thoroughly outplayed by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

The Patriots see their playoffs hopes end in Miami with a disappointing 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.
news

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

The Patriots fall to 6-7 on the season after a disappointing loss to the Rams.
news

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

The Patriots turn in a dominant win over the Chargers in their first of two games in Los Angeles.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/10: "We came together as a team"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising