Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Were this a normal week, we'd be focused predominantly on whether or not the Patriots could bounce back from last weekend's emotionally-charged loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Initially, that's exactly how we on the outside looking in approached it.

Then, New England's offensive line and defensive backfield started falling apart due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. With four of five starters missing on the O-line, New England was forced to pluck three players from the practice squad Saturday and rely on other backups to plug the holes.

In Houston, the coaching staff settled on a line consisting of (left to right) Justin Herron, James Ferentz, David Andrews, Ted Karras, and Yodny Cajuste, who was not only making his first start, but also his first appearance in an NFL game. Only Andrews, one of the team's co-captains, occupied his normal spot.

Herron had been playing right tackle in place of Trent Brown, whose calf injury landed him on IR this weekend. But with left tackle Isaiah Wynn on the reserve/COVID list and Cajuste making his NFL debut, it seemed safer to put a more experienced player on rookie Mac Jones' blind side.

Ferentz, the most experienced lineman on the practice squad, was a sensible choice to replace left guard Mike Onwenu (on the COVID list with Wynn), while versatile interior backup Karras was an obvious fill-in for ailing Shaq Mason (abdomen) at right guard.

Ironically, not only was this patchwork offensive line NOT a liability, it was a primary reason why the Patriots were able to mount a furious second-half comeback win. Of course, some atrocious Texans special teams performances – two missed extra points, a missed field goal, a kickoff out of bounds, and a 0-yard punt disaster – plus questionable clock management decisions by Houston's coaching staff also contributed mightily to New England's cause.

Meanwhile, in another ironic twist, it was the Patriots' most experienced defensive backs who made some crucial mistakes that gave the Texans an early lead and momentum. Let's go into further detail with these observations:

* * *

Just a forgettable first half from a New England defensive perspective, starting with the game's opening possession. Houston, led by their rookie QB, Davis Mills, mounted their longest drive (in terms of game clock elapsed) in a decade. Davis moved the Texans 79 yards in 18 plays, chewing up more than 10 minutes, or two-thirds of the first quarter.

Houston got some help from a J.C. Jackson pass interference penalty, but as a unit, the Patriots also gave up pair of third downs, plus an 8-yard pass on 4th-and-2.