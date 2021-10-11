New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/10

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October, 10, 2021

Opening Statement

"It was good to come down here and win. We haven't done that in a couple years. I thought that it certainly wasn't perfect, but we battled and played better situational football than we have than some of the other games. That was a plus. Got to give a lot of credit to Josh (McDaniels), offensive coaches, offensive line. Those guys did a good job of hanging in there. I thought they really went about the challenge this week of replacing some good players in that group, and I thought they played hard, and we got some runs there to balance off the game a little bit. Defensively, we didn't have a very good first half but made a big stop there at the end of the half, so those ended up being important points. I thought the blocked punt was a key play in the game for us, even though we only got a field goal out of it, which ended up being a three-point game. I thought that was a big momentum play and thought our kicking and special teams played well. (Andre) Roberts is a tough guy, and I thought we covered well on him both on punts and kickoffs, especially kickoffs. They are good in the kicking game. They covered well against us, too. But the blocked punt really was a big play and of course Nick Folk's field goals were obviously very important in the outcome. Yeah, just keep grinding here. Just keep trying to keep doing things better and stack good days together in our practice and preparation and continue to grind and improve here through each week of the season."

What were some things the defense started to do well in the second half after being down 22-9?

"The biggest thing was third down conversions. They converted almost every third down in the first half. Penalties, we had a couple – well, one penalty on third down conversion, hit a couple slants, short yardage plays, scramble play. It was just a – not a good – not very good on third down. We got them in third down. Just didn't win on third down. That changed in the second half. So, you know, I thought the running game, that settled down, but it was really the third down conversions that ended up being a big difference for us defensively. They did not get the time of possession, and they weren't able to sustain the drives like they did in the first half."

Have you been in a game with four backup offensive linemen?

"I was thinking about that, and I don't think I have other than the replacement games and all that back in the –

what was that '87? But you can't count that. Ted (Karras) and James (Ferendz) gave us a lot of experience and stability inside with David (Andrews), and Justin (Herron)'s been playing tackle for us and put him over on the left side for Isaiah (Wynn) and Yodny (Cajuste) played on the right side. I'm not saying it was perfect, but I thought they battled. For the most part, Mac (Jones) had some time to throw, and we made some yards in the running game to stay balanced. They would run the ball in on the goal line so that was a good thing there, too."

Did it help that you knew all week you would be missing those four starters so you could practice?

"Yeah. I mean, yeah. We are hopeful that Mike (Onwenu) might clear, but he didn't make it obviously. So, hopefully we can start to get somebody back here and start to get some reinforcements, but we've just got to make sure we don't have anything else happen. It always kind of feels like you are walking the tightrope there."

What did you see from QB Mac Jones' leadership, especially on the game-winning drive?

"I mean, Mac gave it to us all day. I thought we moved the ball. I thought he made a lot of good decisions. There were some checks that he had to make that he made throughout the day, but really the last drive was a third down conversion to Hunter and then we had a couple good runs in there. But yeah, Mac's been good for us all year in terms of his leadership, his resilience, and kind of always counting on him to do the right thing, and you know, he really does it at a high level, so it's been impressive."

What did you see on the blocked punt?

"It looked like they were in some kind of gadget punt formation, trying to I think probably get us to check into a safe look and prepare for the fake. That strategy, it takes you out of return, right. So, if you think they are going to fake it and you're just going to stand there and wait for them to run a fake and then they don't, then you just don't get any return setup. But we were able to get the call and pressure that, and we had some big guys in there so that if they did fake it, we felt like we were covered but at the same time we felt like we could pressure as well. I'm not sure exactly what happened there, but I know we had guys coming, whether it was a fake or not, and like I said, obviously they missed it there and Lawrence Guy made a great play."

Did you have a relationship with Head Coach David Culley going into this game, being around the league as long as you both have?

"I've never really crossed paths with David too much. I would say everybody else down here, but not him."

With the way the game went, especially with the offensive line, did the way that they played allow you and Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels to call the game any differently? Were there things that you were willing to do later because of how they performed earlier?

"We pretty much – no, we didn't make any – I mean, there were some adjustments during the game, not saying that, but they pressured us a little bit more than some other teams in the past. But we kind of expected that based on the situation. But no, we were able to pretty much run the plays that we had planned on running. We ended up being a little bit more two-back with Jakob (Johnson) – two-backs in the backfield, Jak (Jakobi Meyers) with either Damien (Harris) or Rhamondre (Stevenson) in the second half, but we have done plenty of that all year so that really wasn't a big thing. This first half was more two tight ends and one back, and a little more of more two backs and one tight end in the second half."

How do you think the secondary did without DB Jalen Mills today?