How 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery's calling off the field

He saw a lot at a young age through his brothers, but believes God equipped him with empathy to connect to them. In return, that rambunctious environment with so many boys probably helped set a foundation for his football career.

"We were always very competitive and it definitely forced me to be tough," Ty said. "I don't shy away from competition. I'm never afraid of a fight, and I'll never back down from anything -- but my personality style, I don't need to make everything a competition but we couldn't avoid it. We were dunking on each other, wrestling in the living room. Everything turned into a competition in some way, so you could say that helped me. But I also learned how to be a team player. I've got my brothers and my brothers have me. Everyone knew those are Lisa's boys, and no one ever messed with us."

In high school, Ty starred in both football and track and field. His talent and grades gave him the opportunity to play wide receiver at Standford. With him away at school, Lisa continued on with her mission.

"I just don't want to give up on them," Lisa said. "They need to know they have a village because it takes a village. The system is set up to where they turn 18, they get a few months depending on where they live, and then they have to go find a place or go to college or the military. Sometimes college and the military aren't right for that person. What if Ty had not gone to Stanford at 18? What was I going to do, kick him out? That same principle and philosophy carried over to all my kids. They need us to be there for them as well, even at 18 and 19."

Lisa went on to take her foster care advocacy to another level, starting a foundation called A Heart Like His.

The charity serves this population of forgotten youth, drawing inspiration from David from the Bible to come up with the name.

"It's named after David because David was not perfect, but he had the heart to do right and to do good for God," Lisa said. "These kids, sometimes the constraints of what we call the system puts them in a predicament. They're not perfect, but they have hearts and they want to do what's right."

She sees that eagerness to do right by these kids in her biological son as well.

Lisa is grateful to see her son so humbled by these life experiences, and using his NFL platform to provide better opportunities for countless kids in similar positions as his siblings. During his rookie season, Ty started his own non-profit, My 10 Percent, to support and empower foster youth and adoption processes, among other causes.

Like Lisa's, scripture also inspired the name of his charity.