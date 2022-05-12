Patriots help make home for foster kids in Fall River

Baker serves as Vice-Chair of Wonderfund, a non-profit that works on behalf of children in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, to support them through traumatic situations and enrich the lives of those who have been victims of abuse and neglect.

The Old Colony YMCA had owned the Lincoln Avenue property for 25 years, but the home needed some updating to serve its purpose.

"It's incredible the work that has happened in this house," Baker said. "What you'll see when you go into this house is that when you walk in, the stress level goes down. It feels safe. It is comfortable. It is beautiful. It provides a really wonderful place for the young people who live here and the staff who work here to really bring their best selves to every day. The environment matters a lot and it wouldn't have happened for the Patriots and Bob's Furniture."

The mixed-gender home benefits seven kids in DCF custody, all in that transitional stage between teenage years and early adulthood, to help them learn independent living skills and get the support needed to grow into productive members of the community.

Of course, it also gives them a stable environment to come home to.