Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 04 | 08:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

J.C. Jackson's blanket coverage vs. Johnston sparks PBU

Josh Uche brings the boom on Ekeler for major backfield stop

Jalen Mills bats away Herbert's potential TD strike to Everett

Elliott unleashes variety of moves on 23-yard pickup

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.

Dec 04, 2023 at 12:18 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Lawrence Guy Sr.
Carolyn Mooney

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea are among the most charitable families across the NFL, and for Week 13, received some league-wide recognition.

The 2012 and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee was just named the NFLPA's Community MVP on Friday after donating 40 baby strollers to underprivileged mothers in the Greater Boston area.

Guy and his wife visited the Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain, MA on Nov. 28 to meet some of the mothers they were impacting, also distributing the gifts to other local Mass General Brigham health centers.

"We love to be able to create a positive impact that extends beyond our individual lives," said Guy, who also earned NFLPA Community MVP honors in 2021.

"Through giving back, we can build stronger, more resilient communities for the benefit of all."

The donation is just one example of the Guy family's generosity, as the strollers were leftover from the third-annual Charity Baby Shower they hosted at Gillette Stadium in October.

In early November, their family foundation hosted its Thanksgiving Turkey drive, serving 230 families with more than $12,000 worth of donated food at Chittick Elementary School. They also supported 150 middle schoolers during back-to-school shopping with a backpack and school supply donation at the start of the season, among other events Guy has organized or been apart of.

With this Community MVP distinction, the NFLPA is making a $10,000 contribution to the charity of his choice.

Here's other ways his New England teammates and the Patriots Foundation gave back last week:

Patriots Foundation, Joe Cardona partner with Naval Academy Minority Association to host STEM outreach event at Brockton middle school

The New England area is getting ready to host the annual Army-Navy college football game at Gillette Stadium this weekend. With that, Patriots long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona joined the team foundation at Ashfield Middle School to host a STEM event with the Naval Academy Minority Association on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Cardona led about 60 seventh-grade honors students in two sessions of activities, intending to expose children to STEM programs as well as the United States Naval Academy.

Matthew Slater visits Young Woods Elementary for perfect attendance celebration

Last Tuesday was also a busy offseason for Patriots captain Matthew Slater. This academic year, he and his family have adopted Young Woods Elementary School in Providence to encourage good attendance, and the effort has paid off.

Slater returned to Youn Woods last week to celebrate students with perfect attendance for the first quarter, joining 101 students for a congratulatory breakfast.

Cody Davis, Boston Children's Hospital
Carolyn Mooney

Cody Davis wins 2023 Champion Award for Boston Children's Hospital

Patriots special teamer Cody Davis has engrained himself into the Boston Children's Hospital community, dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic when he launched his Cody's Gamers initiative to stay engaged with kids receiving in-patient treatment through video games.

Last week, for his efforts to enrich the lives of children receiving care there, he received the 2023 Champion Award at the Omni Hotel in Boston's Seaport.

Davis has devoted hours to the kids at Boston Children's Hospital during his time in New England, serving as a role model and friend to many patients over the last three seasons. The Champion Award was established by the hospital in 2004 to recognize Boston's professional athletes for all they do to brighten the lives of patients and their families, and Davis is more than deserving of the honor.

Photos: Patriots Women's Association visits Women's Lunch Place in Boston

Robert Kraft, Dr. Dana Kraft, and the Patriots Women's Association visited the Women's Lunch Place in Boston to prepare and serve lunch to those experiencing homelessness on Dec. 1, 2023. The Patriots Women's Association also donated new and gently used purses filled with personal care items to the Women's Lunch Place to support their clients. A $25,000 donation was also presented by The Patriots Foundation to the Women's Lunch Place.

120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney02-watermarked
1 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney03-watermarked
2 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney30-watermarked
3 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney12-watermarked
4 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney07-watermarked
5 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney37-watermarked
6 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney05-watermarked
7 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney21-watermarked
8 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney24-watermarked
9 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney16-watermarked
10 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney19-watermarked
11 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney26-watermarked
12 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney31-watermarked
13 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney22-watermarked
14 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney08-watermarked
15 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney34-watermarked
16 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney13-watermarked
17 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney14-watermarked
18 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney36-watermarked
19 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
120123-WomensLunchVisit_Mooney10-watermarked
20 / 20
Carolyn Mooney/New England Patriots
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Robert Kraft, Patriots Women's Association volunteer at local women's shelter

A busy week in the community was capped off with Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft joining the Patriots Women's Association for a visit to the Women's Lunch Place in Boston.

There, Kraft and the wives and girlfriends of Patriots players and coaches greeted dozens of women experiencing homelessness to serve food and assist with a craft project to spread holiday cheer. Gently used purses and handbags filled with personal care products were donated to the guests, with Kraft and the Patriots Foundation presenting a $25,000 donation to the Women's Lunch Place.

Related Content

news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
news

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

There was a time when New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange believed he might join the military after college, but his dream of making it to the NFL came true. For My Cause My Cleats, he's paying tribute to those who did serve.
news

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

"I wanted to do something that kind of resonated with my culture and where I'm from. I wanted to give a shoutout to the culture that helped get me here in the first place, and figured UNICEF Nigeria was something my family would be proud of."
news

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

The New England Patriots celebrated a 30-year collaboration with the Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston, and players gave back on their own, helping local families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
news

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

The Patriots are on their bye week, but Jonathan Jones is not one to slow down. The last two weeks have served as a great example of why New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was honored at the 2023 Legends Ball for all he does in the community
news

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

After earning her first win on the LPGA Tour, Titleist caught up with New England Patriots sponsored golfer Alexa Pano for a day-in-the-life video.
news

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

The New England Patriots didn't celebrate Veterans Day in the United States this year, but before, during, and after their trip to Germany, they still found ways to give back to members of our military.
news

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

The New England Patriots are invested in growing American Football in Germany through the NFL's Global Markets Program. In the week leading up to their 2023 Frankfurt Game, fans of the team reassured that the DACH region has already invested in them.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

124th America's Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/4

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/4: "We need to be more productive offensively"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising