How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea are among the most charitable families across the NFL, and for Week 13, received some league-wide recognition.

The 2012 and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee was just named the NFLPA's Community MVP on Friday after donating 40 baby strollers to underprivileged mothers in the Greater Boston area.

Guy and his wife visited the Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain, MA on Nov. 28 to meet some of the mothers they were impacting, also distributing the gifts to other local Mass General Brigham health centers.

"We love to be able to create a positive impact that extends beyond our individual lives," said Guy, who also earned NFLPA Community MVP honors in 2021.

"Through giving back, we can build stronger, more resilient communities for the benefit of all."

The donation is just one example of the Guy family's generosity, as the strollers were leftover from the third-annual Charity Baby Shower they hosted at Gillette Stadium in October.

In early November, their family foundation hosted its Thanksgiving Turkey drive, serving 230 families with more than $12,000 worth of donated food at Chittick Elementary School. They also supported 150 middle schoolers during back-to-school shopping with a backpack and school supply donation at the start of the season, among other events Guy has organized or been apart of.

With this Community MVP distinction, the NFLPA is making a $10,000 contribution to the charity of his choice.