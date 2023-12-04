How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea are among the most charitable families across the NFL, and for Week 13, received some league-wide recognition.
The 2012 and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee was just named the NFLPA's Community MVP on Friday after donating 40 baby strollers to underprivileged mothers in the Greater Boston area.
Guy and his wife visited the Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain, MA on Nov. 28 to meet some of the mothers they were impacting, also distributing the gifts to other local Mass General Brigham health centers.
"We love to be able to create a positive impact that extends beyond our individual lives," said Guy, who also earned NFLPA Community MVP honors in 2021.
"Through giving back, we can build stronger, more resilient communities for the benefit of all."
The donation is just one example of the Guy family's generosity, as the strollers were leftover from the third-annual Charity Baby Shower they hosted at Gillette Stadium in October.
In early November, their family foundation hosted its Thanksgiving Turkey drive, serving 230 families with more than $12,000 worth of donated food at Chittick Elementary School. They also supported 150 middle schoolers during back-to-school shopping with a backpack and school supply donation at the start of the season, among other events Guy has organized or been apart of.
With this Community MVP distinction, the NFLPA is making a $10,000 contribution to the charity of his choice.
Here's other ways his New England teammates and the Patriots Foundation gave back last week:
Patriots Foundation, Joe Cardona partner with Naval Academy Minority Association to host STEM outreach event at Brockton middle school
The New England area is getting ready to host the annual Army-Navy college football game at Gillette Stadium this weekend. With that, Patriots long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona joined the team foundation at Ashfield Middle School to host a STEM event with the Naval Academy Minority Association on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Cardona led about 60 seventh-grade honors students in two sessions of activities, intending to expose children to STEM programs as well as the United States Naval Academy.
Matthew Slater visits Young Woods Elementary for perfect attendance celebration
Last Tuesday was also a busy offseason for Patriots captain Matthew Slater. This academic year, he and his family have adopted Young Woods Elementary School in Providence to encourage good attendance, and the effort has paid off.
Slater returned to Youn Woods last week to celebrate students with perfect attendance for the first quarter, joining 101 students for a congratulatory breakfast.
Cody Davis wins 2023 Champion Award for Boston Children's Hospital
Patriots special teamer Cody Davis has engrained himself into the Boston Children's Hospital community, dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic when he launched his Cody's Gamers initiative to stay engaged with kids receiving in-patient treatment through video games.
Last week, for his efforts to enrich the lives of children receiving care there, he received the 2023 Champion Award at the Omni Hotel in Boston's Seaport.
Davis has devoted hours to the kids at Boston Children's Hospital during his time in New England, serving as a role model and friend to many patients over the last three seasons. The Champion Award was established by the hospital in 2004 to recognize Boston's professional athletes for all they do to brighten the lives of patients and their families, and Davis is more than deserving of the honor.
Robert Kraft, Patriots Women's Association volunteer at local women's shelter
A busy week in the community was capped off with Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft joining the Patriots Women's Association for a visit to the Women's Lunch Place in Boston.
There, Kraft and the wives and girlfriends of Patriots players and coaches greeted dozens of women experiencing homelessness to serve food and assist with a craft project to spread holiday cheer. Gently used purses and handbags filled with personal care products were donated to the guests, with Kraft and the Patriots Foundation presenting a $25,000 donation to the Women's Lunch Place.