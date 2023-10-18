Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Thus, the baby shower was born, and has seemingly gotten bigger and better every year.

Tuesday's event featured 50 underprivileged mothers-to-be from throughout the Boston community, aiming to alleviate their financial burden and shower them with gifts, pampering, lunch, and activities.

The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, along with the Patriots Foundation and generous sponsors, was able to provide the group with more than $60,000 worth of products including baby clothes, diapers, strollers, car seats, cribs, and much more.

New this year was a pampering station, where women could get their hair and nails done in order to feel their best.

"Every woman should have a special day for the newborn they're welcoming," Lawrence said.

"We wanted to make sure that they had their baby shower like we had our baby shower. It's very important for us to do that. We wanted to share that. We've been three and we want to make sure that their moment was just as special and we're blessed to be able to help out with all the essentials they need."