Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 19 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

What to expect as the 2022 Patriots gather for their first organized training sessions in Foxborough.

Apr 18, 2022 at 09:42 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – This April 18 marks a big day in the Greater Boston area, as tens of thousands of runners are giving all they've got in the 126th Boston Marathon. From the official starting line in Hopkinton, Mass., it's just a few miles short of a marathon's distance to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, where the Patriots are off and running today as well – not in a road race, but in Phase One of their 2022 offseason workout program.

Yes, it's springtime in New England, where most of the trees are just beginning to bud and flowers bloom, but over the next nine weeks, it will look more and more like autumn in and around Gillette as the players return for a series of league-sanctioned training sessions.

Here's how those workouts will ramp up between now and mid-June.

Related Links

Photos: Patriots Report Back To Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots officially reported back to Gillette Stadium today, April 18, 2022, to begin the offseason program, which includes in-person meetings, on-field group drills & full squad workouts.

Mac Jones
1 / 36

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Malcolm Butler
2 / 36

Malcolm Butler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery
3 / 36

Ty Montgomery

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris
4 / 36

Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers and J.J. Taylor
5 / 36

Jakobi Meyers and J.J. Taylor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ronnie Perkins
6 / 36

Ronnie Perkins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
7 / 36

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Henry Anderson
8 / 36

Henry Anderson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche
9 / 36

Josh Uche

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson
10 / 36

Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dalton Keene
11 / 36

Dalton Keene

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jabrill Peppers
12 / 36

Jabrill Peppers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
13 / 36

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham
14 / 36

Jarrett Stidham

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devine Ozigbo
15 / 36

Devine Ozigbo

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith
16 / 36

Jonnu Smith

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Yodny Cajuste
17 / 36

Yodny Cajuste

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drew Desjarlais
18 / 36

Drew Desjarlais

Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0645-watermarked
19 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0552-watermarked
20 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0122-watermarked
21 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0907-watermarked
22 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0742-watermarked
23 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler1002-watermarked
24 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0958-watermarked
25 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0119-watermarked
26 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0487-watermarked
27 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0514-watermarked
28 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0111-watermarked
29 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-Bubble_Adler0348-watermarked
30 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-WeightRoom_Adler019-watermarked
31 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-WeightRoom_Adler021-watermarked
32 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-WeightRoom_Adler126-watermarked
33 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-WeightRoom_Adler037-watermarked
34 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-WeightRoom_Adler080-watermarked
35 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041822-WeightRoom_Adler066-watermarked
36 / 36
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHASE ONE

As stipulated in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with its unionized players, teams that hired new head coaches this offseason were allowed to begin their offseason training up to two weeks ago. The rest, like New England, get underway today or tomorrow.

For the first two weeks, players can only take part in meetings and engage in physical strength and conditioning or rehabilitation exercises, all for a limited amount of time each day.

PHASE TWO

For the three weeks thereafter, on-field individual and group instruction/drills under coaching supervision are added to the players' workload. These can include so-called "perfect play drills," wherein players line up as a unit (offense, defense, or special teams) and run through their assignments on a given play against no opponents.

Other Phase Two drills allow for offensive players to line up against offensive players and defensive players against defensive players to simulate having opposition. However, these must be executed at a walk-through pace. No full-speed contact is allowed, nor are any offense-vs-defense drills at this point.

PHASE THREE

The final four weeks at last begin to resemble competitive football practices. Yet, these are still considered instructional and implementational workouts only. During the 10 organized team activity practices (commonly referred to as OTAs) and three days of mandatory minicamp, the offense and defense can line up against one another for 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and full 11-on-11 team drills, but because players are limited to wearing helmets and no other pads, live contact (i.e., hitting and tackling) remains prohibited.

Apart from the three-day minicamp, workouts in all three phases are voluntary in nature. However, almost every player takes part in the majority of them, provided they're healthy enough to do so, as it proves advantageous both for them as individuals and collectively as a team to gain an understanding of the playbook while cultivating an on-field working relationship with teammates.

MEDIA COVERAGE

Unlike training camp, which traditionally begins in late July, the springtime workouts and practices are closed to the public. Credentialed members of the media are allowed to watch a handful of the OTA sessions (which start May 23 in New England this year and conclude June 17) as well as all three days of minicamp practice in June. Media can also conduct interviews with players and select coaches periodically. Therefore, be sure to monitor patriots.com on a regular basis over the coming weeks for any pictures, videos, and written updates on the 2022 Patriots offseason workout program.

WHAT COMES NEXT

Once this nine-week period concludes, six weeks of relative dormancy across the NFL will follow before training camps begin to open up. Exact dates, times, and other details for those practice sessions will be unveiled as we get closer to them.

Of course, players will continue to remain in playing shape, but will have to do so on their own, as almost no official football business is conducted during this relatively brief summer vacation.

In the meantime, preparations for the 2022 season start with the workouts currently underway at Gillette.

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

In this week's mailbag, fans have loads of questions about the upcoming draft, as well as what we can expect from several notable Patriots veterans who are back for the 2022 season.

news

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

In his second stint with New England, the veteran cornerback talks about his first day back in the Patriots offseason workout program.

news

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Matt Groh, New England's new director of player personnel, covers a variety of topics during his first Patriots pre-draft press conference.

news

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

news

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is looking forward to working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense.

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

With just over two weeks to go, fans are locked in on the NFL Draft and which prospects would be the best fits for the Patriots.

news

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Nominations for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame are due and three players made the cut.

news

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

news

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

With the NFL draft just weeks away, here are the positions and players that have been most often connected to the Patriots 21st overall selection.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

Patriots Players Arrive for Offseason Program

Watch as players arrive for the first day of the Patriots offseason workout program.

Malcolm Butler on returning to New England 4/18: "Glad to be back"

Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Matt Groh 4/15: "We are constantly trying to evolve and adapt"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media during his pre-Draft press conference on Friday, April 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising