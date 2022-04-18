How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

Unlike training camp, which traditionally begins in late July, the springtime workouts and practices are closed to the public. Credentialed members of the media are allowed to watch a handful of the OTA sessions (which start May 23 in New England this year and conclude June 17) as well as all three days of minicamp practice in June. Media can also conduct interviews with players and select coaches periodically. Therefore, be sure to monitor patriots.com on a regular basis over the coming weeks for any pictures, videos, and written updates on the 2022 Patriots offseason workout program.