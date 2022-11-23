How Robert Kraft, Patriots players gave back to hundreds of families for Thanksgiving

Cornerback Jonathan Jones and his Next Step Foundation held the Thanksgiving Impact Project event at the Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club on Nov. 15, engaging with families at the Dorchester club over a Thanksgiving menu prepared in partnership with Tough Cookies Meal Prep.

With the Nu Family Foundation, started last year by Jonnu Smith, the Patriots tight end held a similar gathering at the Yawkey Boys & Girls Club of Roxbury, stuffing the gymnasium with more than 250 children and their parents on Nov. 14.

"It was an awesome event. We had families from the inner city come out and bring their children," Smith said. "Prep Gains is a huge supporter, a local meal planning company. Those guys are great, the food was awesome. We just passed out plates, brought families together, and were able to give back and provide a small token of our appreciation for the parents in the city."

It's about more than giving to an underserved community for Smith. Though he grew up in North Philadelphia, being there in Roxbury was a little like home for him.

"See, I grew up in a community like that. That's where I'm from and I understand the labels, the stigmas, and everything that is placed on us -- half are not even true," Smith said.