How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

WEEK 15 · Sat 12/18 · 8:15 PM EST
Colts
Indianapolis Colts
AT
Patriots
New England Patriots
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts.
TELEVISION
This week's game will be broadcast by The NFL Network and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play duties with Greg Olsen as the color analysts. Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Pete Macheska and directed by Artie Kempner.
MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING
Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on local TV it will be available to watch in the Patriots app.
This week's game is available to stream nationally in the official Patriots app.
*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.
Live game streams are also available on the Yahoo Sports app and the NFL Official App.
LOCAL RADIO
98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
NATIONAL RADIO
Saturday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Bill Rosinski will call the game with Mike Golic providing analysis.
SATELLITE RADIO
SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 813 (IND) | SiriusXM: 226 (NE), 225 (IND)
NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the rest of the games this season.
NFL GAME PASS
IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Game Pass International (Outside the US): Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!
For more ways to watch and stream the game, click here: Ways to Watch Guide
PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS
Patriots Pregame Show presented by Dunkin': Join us on Monday from 6 PM - 8 PM EST on the Patriots.com homepage for the Patriots Pregame Show radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM
Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots.com Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.