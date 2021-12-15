10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Michael Pittman, Jr., WR: While the running game has garnered plenty of praise, Pittman has emerged in his second season as a top receiving threat, leading the Colts by a wide margin with 67 catches for 882 yards and five touchdowns. At 6-4, he's a tall threat that will give any of the Patriots cornerbacks some trouble. Wentz's connection with Pittman is something the Patriots will have to be aware of, especially on third down passing situations.

DeForest Buckner, DL: Josh McDaniels called Buckner one of the most disruptive defensive players in the league earlier this week, as the sixth-year veteran leads the Colts with 5.5 sacks and is a force on every down. With a collection of speedy linebackers behind him, the Patriots offensive line will have to figure out how to open holes around the monstrous Buckner, not to mention his cohort Al-Quadin Muhammad, who has five sacks himself.