Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

Both teams want to run the ball and that should make for a physical showdown on Saturday night in Indy.

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

It's no secret how the Patriots want to play on offense as the running game has been the secret to the team's seven-game winning streak. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have formed a potent duo in the backfield, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has leaned heavily on the guys up front to pave the way. Harris had to leave the Week 13 win over the Bills with a hamstring injury and his status for Saturday is uncertain. Stevenson took over the lead role and punished Buffalo with some tough runs between the tackles. Look for that to continue against a Colts defense that is just average when it comes to stopping the run. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart line up inside and protect linebackers Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin, but the Colts still rank 16th in the league by allowing an average of 111.8 yards per game and 25th with 4.5 yards per carry. Those are numbers that should encourage the Patriots to continue with their physical approach in an effort to wear down the Colts middle. While the 40-plus carries New England racked up in Buffalo aren't likely to be repeated, expect the production to continue even if Harris isn't able to go.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Colts

Okereke said earlier in the week that it's the Colts intention to put everything on Mac Jones' plate to see how the rookie responds. If that's the case then the Patriots could struggle because Indy's secondary has been solid, especially when it comes to taking the ball away. The Colts rank 12th in the league, allowing an average of 230.2 yards per game through the air, and the group has 15 interceptions on the season. While the front seven doesn't have one dominant performer, the Colts have piled up 29 sacks, led by Buckner's 5.5, and the pressure has led to a lot of turnovers. Indy leads the league with 29 takeaways including 14 fumble recoveries. So, protecting the ball will be vital for Jones and the rest of the offense. Prior to the Monday night win in Buffalo that saw him attempt just three passes, Jones had been using Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers effectively in recent weeks. Bourne's uptick led to some big plays, and his five receiving touchdowns trail only tight end Hunter Henry, who has seven. Jones will need to take care of the ball and not allow the Colts defense to dictate the game.

When the Colts run - Edge: Colts

When it comes to running the football, few teams do it better than Indianapolis, and that's largely due to its MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing with 1,348 yards and averages a whopping 5.6 yards per carry despite being the focal point of every opponent's defensive game plan. He also has 16 rushing touchdowns this season, so it's no secret what the Patriots need to stop. That's been much more difficult to do on the field, however, as Indy features a physical offensive line that loves to open holes for its lead back. Left guard Quenton Nelson is considered the best in the business, and center Ryan Kelly isn't too bad either. Kelly missed the Colts Week 13 game but should be ready to return. The Colts average 151.7 yards per game on the ground, which is second in the league, and is No. 1 with 5.2 yards per carry. Taylor is adept at both picking up the tough yardage between the tackles as well as hitting the home run ball. He has 12 rushes of greater than 20 yards on the season including plays of 83, 78, 62 and 40 yards. That means the Patriots front will need to continue its solid play of late. Davon Godchaux is coming off his best game as a Patriot when the recorded 10 tackles in the Monday night win over Buffalo. Linebackers Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Ja'Whaun Bentley will need to be disciplined when they attack to prevent creating cutback lanes for Taylor to exploit. Getting multiple helmets around Taylor will be the key.

When the Colts pass - Edge: Patriots

The Colts passing game has had its moments under Carson Wentz this season as well. Wentz has protected the ball well and generally augmented Taylor's ground production effectively. Wentz has 22 touchdowns against just five interceptions, but still the Colts passing game isn't as dangerous as some others around the league. That's mostly due to a lack of dynamic weapons. T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal see the majority of passes with Pittman (67 catches, 882 yards and five TDs) leading the way. Hilton recently returned to the lineup and has provided a jolt the last few weeks, but overall this is not a group that should scare anyone. Tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Allie-Cox are capable, and Wentz also uses both backs Taylor and Nyheim Hines as receivers often. The Patriots secondary has been even stingier than Indy's with 19 picks and ranks third in the league by allowing an average of 195.5 yards per game. This will be a challenge for Wentz to avoid the mistakes that New England has feasted on during the seven-game winning streak, but if he can Indy will have opportunities to move the ball.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots