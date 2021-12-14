Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Dec 14, 2021 at 05:11 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Injury Report 2021 16x9

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness
S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Mac Jones, Left Thumb

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Bobby Okereke, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Kylen Granson, Not Injury Related - Personal Matter
C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

