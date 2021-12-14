NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Mac Jones, Left Thumb
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Bobby Okereke, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Kylen Granson, Not Injury Related - Personal Matter
C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play