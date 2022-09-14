Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sep 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

wk1-BroadcastInfo-16x9

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/18 · 1:00 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
ACRISURE STADIUM
GAME CENTER


A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Suzanne Smith.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

Paramount +

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Get Paramount +

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV offers unlimited streaming of live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. Live outside of New England? This is your best option to stream Patriots games.

GET NFLSundayTicket.TV

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 826 (PIT) | SiriusXM: 386 (NE), 231 (PIT)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

Game Pass International (Outside of the US)

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday night from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.





