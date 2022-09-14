Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

When the Patriots run - Edge: Steelers

The Patriots showed some positive signs early when it came to running the football. Damien Harris and to a lesser extent Rhamondre Stevenson showed flashes of production on the first two drives, but things seemed to bog down from there. Overall New England managed just 78 yards on 22 carries for a subpar 3.5-yard average. Harris had most of that with a respectable 5.3-yard average on his nine carries for 48 yards. Now the task gets even tougher as the Patriots head to Pittsburgh, where the Steelers boast a stout defensive front. Tyson Alualu mans the middle between Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward to make life difficult on opposing running backs. Cincinnati's Joe Mixon had 82 yards in the opener against the Steelers but needed 27 carries to get there, which translates to just over 3 yards a pop. A big chunk of the damage the Bengals did on the ground came off Joe Burrow scrambles (47 yards), so the Patriots won't be able to rely on that type of production. The turnovers prevented the Patriots from continuing to grind out yards on the ground, but Harris needs more than nine attempts when averaging more than 5 per carry. It won't be easy to get that accomplished in Pittsburgh

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Steelers

Until the Patriots get their offensive line straightened out it's hard to imagine the passing game enjoying many productive games. Mac Jones wasn't sharp in Miami but he also didn't get much help in terms of protection. He was victimized but runaway rushers on a couple of occasions, one leading to a strip sack/touchdown for the Dolphins. The problems appeared to be more related to communication than anything else, so there is at least some hope for improvement. But again, a trip to Pittsburgh to take on a Steelers defense that has routinely kept its team in games in recent years isn't exactly the best place to fix all the issues. The Patriots will get a huge break with the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt on the shelf due to a reported torn pectoral muscle. Watt led the league with 22.5 sacks in 2021, and he was making life miserable on Burrow before he left with the injury. The Steelers still have Alex Highsmith, who had three sacks in the opener, and as a team Pittsburgh took down Burrow seven times. Corners Ahkello Witherspoon and Cameron Sutton join a talented safety pair in Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds to give the Steelers a formidable secondary. But it all starts up front, and the Patriots blocking has to be better.

When the Steelers run - Edge: Patriots

One of the few bright spots in the opener for the Patriots was the run defense. The big guys up front didn't need any extra bodies to contain the Dolphins ground game and held Chase Edmunds and Raheem Mostert to 41 yards on 17 carries, effectively limiting both throughout the afternoon. Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise and Christian Barmore were stout up front, allowing Ja'Whaun Bentley & Co. to fill the gaps and make plays. And New England could catch another break as Pittsburgh's stellar second-year back Najee Harris was forced to leave the opener early after aggravating a foot injury he's dealt with most of the summer. Harris was limited to 10 carries for 23 yards before departing, and wide receiver Chase Claypool was forced into action with six carries for 36 yards. Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell are Harris' backups, and Mike Tomlin may need one to pick up the slack if Harris isn't able to go. The Steelers front is working through issues of its own so this is a ground attack that the Patriots should be able to hold in check.

When the Steelers pass - Edge: Patriots

For the first time since 2004 the Steelers will play their home opener without Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. In his place is Mitch Trubisky – at least until rookie Kenny Pickett is deemed to be ready for the job. Until then the former Bears first-round pick will be entrusted to run the Steelers attack, and based off of Week 1 things don't look much different from recent seasons. Trubisky largely managed the game and avoided mistakes but was unable to get the ball into the hands of playmakers Claypool, Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens consistently. He did use tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry effectively, particularly during the game-winning drive in overtime. Still, this is a limited offense with pass protection issues that the Patriots should be able to contain. Jonathan Jones will likely see plenty of Johnson, who has emerged in recent seasons as one of the most dangerous slot receivers in the game. Trubisky is also capable of using his legs to make plays so the Patriots linebackers need to be aware of that possibility on Sunday.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots