Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Sep 14, 2022 at 03:56 PM
The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin
S Adrian Phillips, Ribs
G Cole Strange, Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Mac Jones - Back

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB T.J. Watt, Pectoral

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Najee Harris - Foot
CB Levi Wallace - Ankle
OL Mason Cole - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Rob Spillane - Eye

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

