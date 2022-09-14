Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin
S Adrian Phillips, Ribs
G Cole Strange, Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Mac Jones - Back
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB T.J. Watt, Pectoral
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Najee Harris - Foot
CB Levi Wallace - Ankle
OL Mason Cole - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Rob Spillane - Eye
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play