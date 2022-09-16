Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

The Dolphins' defense, led by former Patriots assistant Josh Boyer, was a terrible Week 1 opponent for New England's offense to unveil a new scheme against. Miami blitzed a confused New England offensive line into submission -- and now another former Patriots assistant, Brian Flores, gets to take his turn. It's a confusing time when the Pats have a bad offensive line, bad secondary and can expect to get out-coached when they have the ball. Points figure to be at a premium, but the Steelers' defense has enough juice to win, even without T.J. Watt.