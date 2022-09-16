Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 20, Steelers 17
A battle of two offenses still in transition. The Patriots squeak one out.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Steelers
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler: Steelers
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Steelers
Jason Reid, ESPN: Steelers
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Steelers
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Steelers
Damien Woody, ESPN: Steelers
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Steelers 20, Patriots 17
The Dolphins' defense, led by former Patriots assistant Josh Boyer, was a terrible Week 1 opponent for New England's offense to unveil a new scheme against. Miami blitzed a confused New England offensive line into submission -- and now another former Patriots assistant, Brian Flores, gets to take his turn. It's a confusing time when the Pats have a bad offensive line, bad secondary and can expect to get out-coached when they have the ball. Points figure to be at a premium, but the Steelers' defense has enough juice to win, even without T.J. Watt.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 21, Steelers 20
The Patriots are playing consecutive road games after a terrible showing in Miami. The Steelers are playing their home opener after upsetting the Bengals. But the Steelers will be without T.J. Watt, which matters in a big way. The defensive dynamic changes. The Patriots will hang around in this one as the offense finally shows some life. They will then win it late.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports:
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Steelers
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Steelers
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Steelers
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Steelers 20, Patriots 13
Maybe Bill Belichick will accidentally text Brian Daboll congratulations after the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, and Brian Flores shut down the Patriots.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Steelers 19, Patriots 16
The Patriots' Matt Patricia/Joe Judge-led offense looks terrible, and the Steelers' defense looks great. T.J. Watt's injury hurts, but I still see the Steelers pulling off a home upset.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 16, Steelers 13
Defensive slug fest turns on late Pittsburgh turnover.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Steelers 17, Patriots 13
Even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh defense is a tough matchup for a Patriots offense that is still looking for consistency. Turnovers will likely decide the outcome in a low-scoring contest, the Patriots defense could key a victory with multiple takeaways but they fall just short.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 17, Steelers 13
Although it's hard to pick the Patriots after their offensive performance last week, the Steelers weren't much better in Mitch Trubisky's first start. Pittsburgh's issues on offense were covered up by five defensive takeaways and a few schemed plays. I expect the Pats defense to be ready for the tricks and turn Trubisky into a pocket passer, where he's ineffective.