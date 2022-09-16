Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sep 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 20, Steelers 17

A battle of two offenses still in transition. The Patriots squeak one out.

Stephania Bell, ESPN: Steelers

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler: Steelers

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Steelers

Jason Reid, ESPN: Steelers

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Steelers

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Steelers

Damien Woody, ESPN: Steelers

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Steelers 20, Patriots 17

The Dolphins' defense, led by former Patriots assistant Josh Boyer, was a terrible Week 1 opponent for New England's offense to unveil a new scheme against. Miami blitzed a confused New England offensive line into submission -- and now another former Patriots assistant, Brian Flores, gets to take his turn. It's a confusing time when the Pats have a bad offensive line, bad secondary and can expect to get out-coached when they have the ball. Points figure to be at a premium, but the Steelers' defense has enough juice to win, even without T.J. Watt.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 21, Steelers 20

The Patriots are playing consecutive road games after a terrible showing in Miami. The Steelers are playing their home opener after upsetting the Bengals. But the Steelers will be without T.J. Watt, which matters in a big way. The defensive dynamic changes. The Patriots will hang around in this one as the offense finally shows some life. They will then win it late.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports:

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Steelers

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Steelers

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Steelers

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Steelers 20, Patriots 13

Maybe Bill Belichick will accidentally text Brian Daboll congratulations after the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, and Brian Flores shut down the Patriots.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Steelers 19, Patriots 16

The Patriots' Matt Patricia/Joe Judge-led offense looks terrible, and the Steelers' defense looks great. T.J. Watt's injury hurts, but I still see the Steelers pulling off a home upset.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 16, Steelers 13

Defensive slug fest turns on late Pittsburgh turnover.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Steelers 17, Patriots 13

Even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh defense is a tough matchup for a Patriots offense that is still looking for consistency. Turnovers will likely decide the outcome in a low-scoring contest, the Patriots defense could key a victory with multiple takeaways but they fall just short.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Steelers 13

Although it's hard to pick the Patriots after their offensive performance last week, the Steelers weren't much better in Mitch Trubisky's first start. Pittsburgh's issues on offense were covered up by five defensive takeaways and a few schemed plays. I expect the Pats defense to be ready for the tricks and turn Trubisky into a pocket passer, where he's ineffective.

