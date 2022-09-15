What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

"I've got a lot of respect for Coach [Bill] Belichick and company, their mode of operation and how they do business. They're a transitional group as well, like us. It's been a number of years since we've been in a stadium against them and as you put the tape on, you see that. They have significant players in all three phases and in coaches as well, but I know their core values will remain the same. I think if you're playing the New England team, they will always have a high floor. They won't beat themselves, they won't be highly penalized, they will play the field-positioning game, they'll work to win the weighty moments, they'll fight for every blade of grass and goal-line and short-yardage and things of that nature.They'll do things to dress up their high-volume stuff on offense and defense in an effort to search for a winning edge from a game-planning perspective.They play a really, really good matchup game. An example: I'm watching their tape and they've always got a lockdown-match cornes over the years. In recent years, it's been [Stephon] Gilmore, and then it was [J.C.] Jackson, and now it's [Jonathan] Jones. I think that's what you get when you get continuity in a program if you will. The names may change, but the roles and how they go about business, their mode of operation very much remains the same. I turned on the tape from last week and I see 31 [Jonathan Jones] tracking 10 [Tyreek Hill] from Miami very much in ways like the number one corners from New England usually do. On offense, I see Mac Jones very much in command of the offense, doing a great job of communicating, changing things, getting them in a premium look and doing so in a hostile environment in Week 1 on the road in Miami. New England is New England."

- Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin