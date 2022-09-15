Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On the Patriots - Steelers rivalry...

"It should make for a really interesting game. There will be two trains on the track, and that's what football is about. We're in the National Football League, it's the fall, and I'm honored and humbled to be a part of it. We'll work this week within that spirit and ready ourselves for a big-time matchup this weekend here in Pittsburgh."
- Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

"Growing up you watch the legends of the game play this game. Great quarterback play has been a big part of this game. I'm just grateful to be in Pittsburgh and am looking forward to playing again this weekend."
- Steelers Quarterback Mitch Trubisky

On facing the Patriots...

"I've got a lot of respect for Coach [Bill] Belichick and company, their mode of operation and how they do business. They're a transitional group as well, like us. It's been a number of years since we've been in a stadium against them and as you put the tape on, you see that. They have significant players in all three phases and in coaches as well, but I know their core values will remain the same. I think if you're playing the New England team, they will always have a high floor. They won't beat themselves, they won't be highly penalized, they will play the field-positioning game, they'll work to win the weighty moments, they'll fight for every blade of grass and goal-line and short-yardage and things of that nature.They'll do things to dress up their high-volume stuff on offense and defense in an effort to search for a winning edge from a game-planning perspective.They play a really, really good matchup game. An example: I'm watching their tape and they've always got a lockdown-match cornes over the years. In recent years, it's been [Stephon] Gilmore, and then it was [J.C.] Jackson, and now it's [Jonathan] Jones. I think that's what you get when you get continuity in a program if you will. The names may change, but the roles and how they go about business, their mode of operation very much remains the same. I turned on the tape from last week and I see 31 [Jonathan Jones] tracking 10 [Tyreek Hill] from Miami very much in ways like the number one corners from New England usually do. On offense, I see Mac Jones very much in command of the offense, doing a great job of communicating, changing things, getting them in a premium look and doing so in a hostile environment in Week 1 on the road in Miami. New England is New England."
- Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

"They have a mode of operation. They attack you in all three phases. They play stingy defense, they keep the point totals down, they play great in situations, they win possession downs, they play the field position game in special teams."
- Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On the Patriots defense...

"I think you always expect that, great Patriots defense. They're fundamentally sound, they get after the football and they make it hard on the quarterback. We've got to have a great week of preparation. You always expect that, to be well coached and to have great players on that side. It's going to be a good challenge for us."
- Steelers Quarterback Mitch Trubisky

"They've got a lot of playmakers, so we've got to do a good job of controlling the ball and making sure that we don't let the ball get in their hands."
- Steelers running back Najee Harris

On the Patriots offense...

"I've played the Patriots eight times now. I know they have a new coordinator. But just getting back to the film, I've already spread my notes about the Patriots and the books I've kept on them. They're a good team. Just because they lost their first game, I know they'll come back and bounce back hard. Efficient running game as usual. We'll be ready for that. You have a small sample with one game now. I can't tell you what's different. They can always go back to what they did last year and what I've seen in previous years. Most of the same receivers. We just have to see how they attack us and go from there."
- Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace

On Mac Jones...

"He's a competitor and a really tough guy."
- Steelers running back Najee Harris

"He's a tough competitor. He stays in the pocket a lot, waits until the last minute to get rid of the ball. He takes a lot of hits. If he is able to play, I know he is going to play. He is a competitor. I know he will be out there Sunday."
- Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace

On Matthew Slater...

"Matt Slater is a legendary special teams' player. I used to say, 'legendary of this generation,' but I no longer include the 'of this generation.' He's just a legendary special teams' player. "
- Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

