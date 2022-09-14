10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

Mac Jones

After sustaining an injury to his back late against the Dolphins, Mac Jones will have some new challenges to deal with as the team enters Week 2. Mac's shown consistent toughness throughout his career, but the Steelers are a daunting defense even without T.J. Watt and they'll be sending pressure from everywhere as former Patriots coach Brian Flores has known the right buttons to push against the young Patriot QB. Mac's ability to play through a potential injury in a hostile environment is a major first piece of the puzzle. Week 1's interception and fumble-six were not all on him but he had a role in both. Cleaning up those mistakes will be vital against a Steelers team that had five takeaways against the Bengals.