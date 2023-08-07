Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

Aug 07, 2023
New England Patriots

Staff

PRESEASON

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/10 · 7:00 PM EDT

Texans

Houston Texans

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

Patriots Preseason Network / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots preseason game against the Houston Texans.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth and studio analysis by senior editor Paul Perillo. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis. Devin and Jason McCourty will be featured in "The McCourty TwinCast" to complement the broadcast. The TwinCast will stream on Patriots.com and WBZ.com for this week's game.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

Watch Patriots preseason games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on local TV it will be available to watch in the Patriots app and website.

This week's preseason game will also stream live with a special German language broadcast exclusively available to those in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Watch In-Market | Watch in Germany

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

Live game streams are also available on NFL Official App for those outside the New England area.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be a simulcast of the game on the radio during the preseason.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 812 (HOU) | SiriusXM: 88 (NE), 380 (HOU)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

NFL+

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. With NFL+ you'll be able to watch Patriots games if you live outside the New England local market. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

G﻿ame Pass International (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday night from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

