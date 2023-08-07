Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 03 - 03:00 PM | Tue Aug 08 - 09:55 AM

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Gesicki coming on strong at Patriots Training Camp

Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Bill Belichick 8/7: "Good experience here in the stadium on Friday night"

Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix

Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

The Patriots host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium for New England's 2023 preseason home opener on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Aug 07, 2023 at 02:53 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20230810-GamePreview-TexansGame Preview - 16x9

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/10 · 7:00 PM EDT

Texans

Houston Texans

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

Patriots Preseason Network / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER WAYS TO WATCH
Presented by

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
TEXANS: Roster | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)

The New England Patriots will begin their 2023 season when they host the Houston Texans in the preseason opener. It marks just the second time that the two teams have met in a preseason game. The Patriots held joint practice sessions with Houston at their West Virginia training camp site prior to a 27-23 loss at Houston on Aug. 19, 2017.

In the regular season, Houston is one of two teams that the Patriots are undefeated against in home regular season games. The Patriots are 5-0 against the Texans at home. The Patriots are also 5-0 at home against Jacksonville.

Related Links

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Houston Texans will square off in the preseason for only the second team in team history. The two teams first met in a preseason game on Aug. 19, 2017 at Houston, a 27-23 Texans victory. The Patriots and Texans met at the Texans' preseason training facility in West Virginia for a few days of joint practices prior to the game.

The Patriots lead the regular season series against Houston 9-3 and are 2-0 in postseason games. The Patriots are undefeated at home against Houston with a 5-0 regular season record and a 2-0 postseason mark. New England is 4-3 in games played in Houston. The Patriots last played Houston on Oct. 21, 2021, in Houston with the Patriots claiming a 25-22 victory.

Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960-69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones drops back to pass against the Houston Texans.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones drops back to pass against the Houston Texans.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Table inside Article
2022 REGULAR SEASON NEW ENGLAND HOUSTON
Record 8-9 3-13-1
Divisional Standings 3rd 4th
Total Yards Gained 5,348 4,820
Total Offense (Rank) 314.6 (26) 283.5 (31)
Rush Offense 106.6 (24) 86.8 (31)
Pass Offense 208.0 (20) 196.7 (25)
Points Per Game 21.4 (17) 17.0 (30T)
Total Touchdowns Scored 39 29
Total Yards Allowed 5,474 6,452
Total Defense (Rank) 322.0 (8) 379.5 (30)
Rush Defense 105.5 (6) 170.2 (32)
Pass Defense 216.5 (16) 209.3 (10)
Points Allowed/Game 20.4 (11) 24.7 (27)
Possession Avg. 28:54 31:35
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 41/279 38/298
Sacks Made/Yards 54/348 39/217
Penalties Against/Yards 104/841 88/644
Punts/Avg. 80/41.7 88/48.1
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio +7 (4T) -1 (16T)

CONNECTIONS

FORMER PATRIOTS

  • FB Andrew Beck (2019)
  • G Shaq Mason (2015-21)
  • DT Byron Cowart (2019-21)
  • DE Derek Rivers (2017-20)
  • CB D'Angelo Ross (2019-21)
  • DE Chase Winovich (2019-21)
  • GM Nick Caserio
  • Def. PG Sp. Cory Undlin
  • Asst. OL Cole Popovich

FORMER TEXANS

  • OL James Ferentz
  • OC Bill O'Brien
  • TE Coach Will Lawing

WHAT TO LOOK FOR THIS WEEK

  • QB Mac Jones enters the 2023 season in seventh place on New England's all-time passing list with 6,798 career passing yards and needs 3,135 passing yards to move past Jim Plunkett (9,932) for sixth place on New England's all-time list.
  • Jones enters the 2023 season with the highest completion percentage in team history at 66.5.
  • In 2022, Jones finished with a 65.2 completion percentage for his second season with a completion percentage of at least 65%. He finished his rookie season with a 67.6 completion percentage. Jones joins Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow as the only quarterbacks to have completed at least 65% of their passes in their first two seasons. Herbert and Burrow are the only quarterbacks to accomplish this feat in their first three seasons.
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season with a career-high 1,040 rushing yards in 2022. He can become the third New England player with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2023, joining Curtis Martin (1,487 in 1995, 1,152 in 1996 and 1,160 in 1997) and Jim Nance (1,458 in 1966 and 1,216 in 1967).
  • Stevenson became the ninth New England running back to lead the team in receptions after finishing with 69 in 2022. He can become the first New England running back to lead the team in two consecutive seasons in 2023.
  • DB Kyle Dugger scored three touchdowns in 2022 with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and a fumble returned for a touchdown. He needs one more defensive touchdown to tie Willie McGinest and Tedy Bruschi for the second-most defensive touchdowns in team history with four. Ty Law has the most defensive touchdowns with six.
  • LB Matthew Judon led the team with a career-high 15½ sacks in 2022 following a team-leading 12½ sacks in 2021. He can join Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11½ in 1978 and 10½ in 1979) as the only Patriots player with three straight double-digit sack seasons.
  • Judon has registered double-digit sack totals in each of his first two seasons in New England and can join Andre Tippett (3) and Tony McGee (3) as the only Patriots players with three double-digit sack totals.
  • Judon has registered 28 total sacks in the last two seasons (15½ in 2022 and 12½ in 2021). He needs 16½ sacks in 2023 to match the best three-year total in New England history with 44½ sacks by Andre Tippett (18½ in 1984, 16½ in 1985 and 9½ in 1986).
  • LB Josh Uche had a career-high 11½ sacks in 2022 and can become the fifth Patriots player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals, joining Matthew Judon (15½ in 2022 and 12½ in 2021), Garin Veris (10 in 1985 and 11 in 1986), Andre Tippett (18½ in 1984 and 16½ in 1985) and Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11½ in 1978 and 10½ in 1979). Judon can join Tippett (3), Tony McGee (3), Garin Veris (2), Chandler Jones (2) and Matthew Judon (2) as the only Patriots to register more than one double-digit sack total.
  • K Nick Folk enters the 2023 season with 60 straight regular season field goals under 40 yards. His last miss was a 31-yarder on Oct. 5, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record is 70 by Justin Tucker of Baltimore (2016-2020).
  • Folk is one of six NFL players to have at least five seasons with 30 or more field goals, joining Justin Tucker (8), Stephen Gostkowski (5), Robbie Gould (5), John Carney (5) and David Akers (5) as the only NFL players with at least five 30-field goal seasons.
  • Folk enters the 2023 season tied for seventh place on the New England all-time scoring list with 440 total points. He needs three points to move past Tony Franklin (442) into sixth place and 43 points to move past TE Rob Gronkowski for fifth place on the all-time scoring list.
  • Folk enters the 2023 season in fifth place on the New England all-time field goal list with 108 field goals and needs 21 field goals to move past John Smith (128) into fourth place on the team's all-time list.
  • Folk has connected on 30 field goals in each of the last two seasons with a career-high 36 field goals in 2021 and 32 field goals in 2022. If Folk connects on at least 30 field goal in 2023, he will tie the team mark for most consecutive seasons with at least 30 field goals. The Patriots record for most consecutive seasons with at least 30 field goals is three by Stephen Gostkowski (2013-15). The NFL record is four by David Akers (2008-11) and Justin Tucker (2015-18).
  • DB Marcus Jones scored on a 48-yard touchdown reception vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1, 2022. If he scores on offense in 2023, he will join LB Mike Vrabel (8 touchdown receptions) as the only defensive player with more than one touchdown on offense in team history. Vrabel also has the most offensive touchdowns by an NFL defensive player with 10 in the regular season.
  • Matthew Slater has earned an NFL record 10 special teams Pro Bowl invitations and will look to add to that in 2023. His 10 Pro Bowl berths with the Patriots are second to the 14 by Tom Brady.
  • Slater will enter his 16th season with the Patriots in 2023, tied with Steve Grogan, behind only the 20 by Tom Brady.
  • Slater has played in 223 regular season games, behind the 285 by Tom Brady.
  • Slater enters the 2023 season having played in 25 postseason games, tied for the ninth-most postseason games played in NFL history.
  • Slater has recorded 10 or more special tackles in an NFL-leading 11 seasons since 2000.

PATRIOTS POINTS OF INTEREST FOR 2023

  • The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with six.
  • The Patriots have played in 11 Super Bowls, the most by any team in NFL history. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh have played in eight.
  • The New England Patriots have 37 postseason victories, the most in NFL history. Dallas, Pittsburgh, Green Bay and San Francisco are second with 36 playoff wins all-time.
  • The Patriots are third in NFL history with 15 Conference Championship Game appearances, behind San Francisco (18) and the Pittsburgh (16).
  • The New England Patriots have earned seven No. 1 seeds, trailing only San Francisco (9) and Denver (8) since playoff seeding began in 1975.
  • The Patriots have earned a first-round playoff bye an NFL-best 14 times since 1990. Pittsburgh and San Francisco are second with nine byes since 1990. New England is the only team in NFL history with nine straight first-round byes (2010-18).
  • The Patriots have played in 59 postseason games, tied with San Francisco for the fourth-most in NFL history behind Dallas (66), Pittsburgh (63) and Green Bay (61).
  • The Patriots are second with 13 seasons of 12 wins since 1970, behind San Francisco's 14 seasons with 12 victories.
  • New England has won 13 games in a single season seven times in franchise history. Only San Francisco has more 13-win seasons with 10.
  • The New England Patriots have won 14 or more games in a season five times, most in NFL history. San Francisco is second with four 14-win seasons.
  • New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000, most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 21 undefeated months during that time.
  • The Patriots have 35 winning seasons since 1970, second all-time behind Pittsburgh's 39.
  • The Patriots have 574 total victories, the fourth-most wins since their inception in 1960, behind the 586 wins by Pittsburgh and Dallas and the 575 by Green Bay.
  • New England (1,025) played their 1,000th game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021, and became the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.
  • With rookie free agents DL DaMarcus Mitchell and DB Brenden Schooler making the initial 53-man roster in 2022, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for 19 straight seasons, tied with Denver for the longest streak in the NFL.
  • The Patriots ended a 10-year streak of finishing in the top 10 for fewest points allowed (2012-2021) after finishing 11th in 2022 with 20.4 points allowed. The Patriots and Tampa Bay (1996-2005) are the last two teams to reach 10 straight seasons in the top 10 for fewest points allowed.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth and studio analysis by senior editor Paul Perillo. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis. Devin and Jason McCourty will be featured in "The McCourty TwinCast" to complement the broadcast. The TwinCast will stream on Patriots.com and WBZ.com for this week's game.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

  • Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.

For information on how to stream the game please check out our how to watch/listen guide.

COMING TO THE GAME?

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday, January 8.
news

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
news

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

The Patriots travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday, December 18 at 4:05 PM ET.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

The New England Patriots will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
news

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills for a Thursday night divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

The New England Patriots will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in a Thanksgiving night football game in their first regular season visit to U.S. Bank Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots return from the bye week to host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to Gillette Stadium to host the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 24 at 8:15 PM ET.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Gesicki coming on strong at Patriots Training Camp

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/7

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/7

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mike Gesicki 8/7: "Looking forward to Thursday"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Jake Andrews 8/7: "We have opportunities every day"

Patriots center Jake Andrews addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Christian Barmore 8/7: "All about being consistent"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 8/7: "I've been able to learn a lot"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Mac Jones 8/7: "I think the offensive line is doing great"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Trent Brown 8/7: "Taking it day by day"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising