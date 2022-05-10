How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

Not long after the Patriots added another championship ring to their collection, Gondek went out to get one for Procon.

It was early in the relationship, but he soon went out to buy her the perfect ring – a Patriots one commemorating the Super Bowl – to hold on to for the perfect time.

"I just knew who I was with and who I wanted to be with the rest of my life, so I was just waiting for the right time and everything," Gondek said. "I bought it, I talked to her friends to try to get her ring size and everything, and I just wanted it in my back pocket for the right moment."

That time came in November of 2020 while decorating the Christmas tree together, but the engagement ring won't be the only Patriots reference in their nuptials.

They took their engagement photos in jerseys. For their Jack and Jill they had custom Patriots shirts printed with the number 22 for the year they're getting married. Groomsmen will wear socks with the team logo, a mini Patriots football will substitute in the garter toss, and instead of a guest book, their closest friends and family will sign a white New England jersey with their soon-to-be shared last name.

"I feel like guest books, in general, are boring," Procon said. "Who goes through them? I wanted something that was us. We bonded and started dating because of our mutual love for the Patriots. It's the reason why he talked to me. If he never had the guts to message me about the Patriots we wouldn't be getting married. It's perfect."

After a long time in the military surrounded by friends with opposing football allegiances, Gondek is thrilled to finally have someone rooting for the same team by his side.