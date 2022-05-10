Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed May 11 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

For Christina Procon and David Gondek, the Patriots have been weaved through the fabric of their entire relationship.

May 10, 2022 at 04:23 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Fan Couple Fan Story.PDC
Photo courtesy of Christina Procon

When you know, you know.

And when it came to Christina Procon, watching the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl together in 2018 was all it took for David Gondek to realize he wanted to marry her.

Proposing to the girl he crushed on since middle school wouldn't happen for almost two full years, but when he finally got around to popping the question this past November, their favorite New England team was a big part of the occasion.

With the way their relationship played out to this point, it was only right.

"They've been a part of everything," Procon said of the Patriots bringing them together as a couple. "It's our thing."

Growing up in Chicopee, Mass., an adoration for football that was inspired by their fathers was adopted long before they met at Bellamy Middle School.

The two were just acquaintances growing up, though Gondek had Procon's name circled in his yearbook to signify the crush he had on her. But after high school, that shared love for the Patriots helped them keep in touch – even while Gondek was stationed in Japan, South Korea, Germany and North Carolina serving in the United States Air Force.

On a brief trip home to Massachusetts in 2014, Gondek attended a Patriots game and sent her a picture of her favorite player – Rob Gronkowski – to spark up conversation. It worked, but the distance between Chicopee and Germany was too daunting for Procon to begin a relationship.

"We literally didn't speak since graduation in 2008, and he just sent me this message out of the blue," Procon said. "I mean, that's the way to my heart. Anything Patriots was a good idea. We started talking and he asked me out on a date, but he was still in the Air Force stationed in Germany a long time."

During the next four years, they both dated other people, but Procon's friend referred to "Germany Boy" as "the one who got away."

Little did she know, Gondek was keeping close tabs.

When he returned from the Air Force, she coincidentally moved back to Chicopee from the Berkshires around the same time. More importantly, Procon was newly single – something Gondek took notice of while attending an NFL game with friends.

Thanks to some liquid courage and a pep talk from his buddies, Gondek shot his shot.

"I just didn't want to miss my shot again," he said.

Of course, morning came, and Gondek phoned Procon to apologize for the drunken phone call she woke up to. She wasn't sorry he called, though.

Their first date came in 2018, watching a late-season Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins. She's not the type to forget any big plays but recalls being so nervous that the entire game was a blur.

Despite that, the date was a success. They continued watching games together all postseason until a Super Bowl victory against the Los Angeles Rams gave them their first celebration as a couple.

"If they didn't make the playoffs that year we would have had like three games to watch together and it would have been over," Procon said. "Pizza and Patriots games. Our first few pictures together were in jerseys watching games. He brings out the crazy Pats fan in me and I like it."

She certainly brought out something in him, too.

Related Links

Not long after the Patriots added another championship ring to their collection, Gondek went out to get one for Procon.

It was early in the relationship, but he soon went out to buy her the perfect ring – a Patriots one commemorating the Super Bowl – to hold on to for the perfect time.

"I just knew who I was with and who I wanted to be with the rest of my life, so I was just waiting for the right time and everything," Gondek said. "I bought it, I talked to her friends to try to get her ring size and everything, and I just wanted it in my back pocket for the right moment."

That time came in November of 2020 while decorating the Christmas tree together, but the engagement ring won't be the only Patriots reference in their nuptials.

They took their engagement photos in jerseys. For their Jack and Jill they had custom Patriots shirts printed with the number 22 for the year they're getting married. Groomsmen will wear socks with the team logo, a mini Patriots football will substitute in the garter toss, and instead of a guest book, their closest friends and family will sign a white New England jersey with their soon-to-be shared last name.

"I feel like guest books, in general, are boring," Procon said. "Who goes through them? I wanted something that was us. We bonded and started dating because of our mutual love for the Patriots. It's the reason why he talked to me. If he never had the guts to message me about the Patriots we wouldn't be getting married. It's perfect."

After a long time in the military surrounded by friends with opposing football allegiances, Gondek is thrilled to finally have someone rooting for the same team by his side.

"Sports are my life," Gondek said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

Related Content

news

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

Brian Hoyer and Joe Cardona got a chance to play the exclusive course in Brookline in anticipation of the golf major returning to the Boston area.

news

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

The Patriots running back joined Officer Tyler Vieira on a few traffic stops, but what drivers received from them was much better than a citation.

news

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

The Patriots quarterback was just a rookie last season, but his merchandise sales cracked the top five among all players.

news

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

It appears a famous family of Patriots fans have fully embraced the quarterback entering his second year.

news

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots started the day with seven selections and ended it with seven new draft picks from the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

news

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

New England selected Cole Strange with its first-round selection, and picked up Tyquan Thornton and Marcus Jones in the second and third rounds.

news

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

The Patriots fan announced one of New England's second-round picks with Lawrence Guy at the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

How Patriots license plates help send underprivileged students to college

Along with proudly flaunting New England allegiances, Massachusetts drivers with a Patriots vanity plate are giving back to their community.

news

Patriots players take in Bruins game with Tuukka Rask

As Boston defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday, fellow New England athletes joined Tuukka Rask in attendance.

news

Patriots players show love after Celtics sweep Nets

A handful of New England players took to Twitter after Boston defeated Brooklyn in Game 4 to advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

news

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

Kevin Faulk will be honored with the Class of 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

James White's Police Ride-Along for Lights On! Program

Patriots running back and captain James White joined the New Bedford Police Department for an afternoon of distributing repair vouchers for local drivers who were pulled over for a broken headlight or taillight. White's ride-along was part of the Lights On! program, an initiative the Kraft Family helped launch last December and aims to improve the relationship between local law enforcement and the general public.

Terrance Mitchell 5/5: "I think every kid growing up in this era wanted to play for the Patriots"

Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising