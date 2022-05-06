James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Then, an older Honda Accord with a broken taillight drove by at a four-way intersection and Vieira turned on the blue lights. The officer approached the car to first feel out the situation, and he came back to report the young male driver was less than thrilled to be stopped for an issue with his lights.

That changed once Vieira summoned for White, wearing his football jersey, to deliver the voucher. The interaction ended with smiles and handshakes.

"A lot of times those traffic stops are not positive outcomes," said New Bedford Chief of Police Paul Oliveira, who wrote a letter to Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft to request help from the Patriots and Revolution to bring the Lights On! program to New England. Oliveira saw a commercial for it during a Monday Night Football game and received an immediate response.

"A lot of times when people have their light out it is because they can't afford to fix it. So, what are we doing by giving them a ticket? We're just giving them a further burden. Here's the ticket, plus now you have to get the light fixed. So, $35 ticket, they don't pay the ticket, you get a warrant. So, this program really allows us to not have to cite anything. No. Instead, here, you go get it fixed."

The woman driving the second car Vieira and White pulled over couldn't believe her luck -- that not only was she avoiding an annoying ticket, but a Patriots player was helping her fix the issue.

After the encounter, when the ride-along was finished, White went back to the station to meet with employees of the department. There, a dispatcher made the running back aware of a call she received from the woman in the second car.

Despite being pulled over just 30 minutes before, she was hoping to voluntarily return to the police station to thank White and Viera for the experience. She also hoped to grab a photo with White after some initial shock caused her to miss the opportunity during the traffic stop.

Certainly, the New Bedford Police and the Patriots made for at least two positive encounters that day.