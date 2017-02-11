ICYMI: Tom Brady sits down with Terry Bradshaw before Super Bowl 51

Tom Brady sits down with Terry Bradshaw just days before his amazing comeback win in Super Bowl 51. Tom gets emotional when talking about his family and what 5 Super Bowl wins would mean.
[embedcode:1876]
Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
Tom Brady sits down with Terry Bradshaw just days before his amazing comeback win in Super Bowl 51. Tom gets emotional when talking about his family and what 5 Super Bowl wins would mean.
[embedcode:1876]
Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots enjoyed a strong spring but still have a few items to take care of ahead of training camp, most notably Stephon Gilmore.
Patriots fans are excited to potentially see the return of the team's red uniforms, while sizing up the running back and tight end groups, who should lead a resurgent 2021 offense.
New Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks music, football, and how trusting his instincts has gotten him this far in life.
The quarterback "competition" got a lot of attention last week but in reality it won't truly begin until training camp.
Two of New England's promising young players make one writer's list of emerging stars.
After the Patriots three-day minicamp session, here are the biggest takeaways.
In this week's mailbag, lots of different questions about New England's roster and potential changes that could take place now that minicamp is over and the team is on summer break.
On his last day before retirement, longtime Patriots football operations staffer Ernie Adams is celebrated by the team.
Two of the more high-profile Patriots, QB Cam Newton and LB Dont'a Hightower, spoke to reporters following Tuesday's minicamp practice in Foxborough.
In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.