In honor of Alex Trebek's legacy, a look back at Patriots moments on Jeopardy! over the years. 

In honor of Trebek's legacy, we're taking a look back at some recent Patriots moments in Jeopardy! history, made memorable by Trebek's kindness, humor and wit.

Over the past few years, Edelman himself has made his fair share of appearances on the game show as both a clue and an answer. Edelman appeared in a category entitled "Name Their Sport" in June of 2016, and three years later, contestants were shown a picture of Edelman and given the clue: "This Patriot is seen here soon after being named Super Bowl MVP in 2019."

In 2016, Bill Belichick also made an appearance in a category called "Our Office Fantasy Football Team Names," which combined the Patriots and "Schoolhouse Rock" in a way only Jeopardy! can. The $800 clue read: "'I'm Just A' Him, the Patriots head coach who won at least 10 games a season from 2003 to 2015."