In honor of Alex Trebek's legacy, a look back at Patriots moments on Jeopardy! over the years. 

Nov 09, 2020 at 11:13 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Jeopardy! fans around the world were heartbroken to learn Alex Trebek passed away on Nov. 8, after an 18-month battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 36 years, and for so many, he was a constant figure in their homes. Families bonded around the TV, yelling out answers in the form of a question as Trebek kept his cool, correcting the "Before & After" guesses of contestants. He gently poked fun as competitors shared their stories during introductions, and brought joy and knowledge to millions every night.

It's no surprise that so many feel a deep connection to Trebek. An episode that aired on Nov. 5, just before his passing, featured that game's champion, Burt Thakur, sharing the emotional story of learning English by watching Jeopardy! and Trebek every night as a kid.

Patriots players are no exception when it comes to appreciating what Trebek meant. In the wake of the news, Julian Edelman posted a photo of the host as a tribute on his Instagram story. "I'll take icon for $2,000, Alex," he wrote.

In honor of Trebek's legacy, we're taking a look back at some recent Patriots moments in Jeopardy! history, made memorable by Trebek's kindness, humor and wit.

Over the past few years, Edelman himself has made his fair share of appearances on the game show as both a clue and an answer. Edelman appeared in a category entitled "Name Their Sport" in June of 2016, and three years later, contestants were shown a picture of Edelman and given the clue: "This Patriot is seen here soon after being named Super Bowl MVP in 2019."

In 2016, Bill Belichick also made an appearance in a category called "Our Office Fantasy Football Team Names," which combined the Patriots and "Schoolhouse Rock" in a way only Jeopardy! can. The $800 clue read: "'I'm Just A' Him, the Patriots head coach who won at least 10 games a season from 2003 to 2015."

Last December, there was an entire category devoted to the Patriots, and though the contestants whiffed big on a few clues, there is no doubt fans were yelling at their TVs across New England that night. After a victory in Super Bowl XLIX, the Patriots were also featured as a category in 2015.

While the Patriots and Jeopardy! are two seemingly unlikely worlds to collide, every time they did, it was a delight for fans of football and quiz shows alike. It won't be the same without Alex Trebek.

