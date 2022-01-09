Inactive Analysis: Agholor returns for finale

The Patriots get some good news this Sunday at the wide receiver position with the return of Nelson Agholor from a concussion. Agholor, who was injured during the loss to Indianapolis a few weeks back, had been trending in the right direction this week and is officially among the 48 active Patriots for today's game in Miami.

Heading into today, we already knew that two defensive starters will miss this game due to their respective health issues, but the remaining three inactive Patriots are familiar names to this weekly list: third-string QB Jarrett Stidham, tight end Devin Asiasi, and running back J.J. Taylor.

Taylor's inclusion on the inactive list means regular starting running back Damien Harris, who saw just 16 snaps a week ago thanks to an aggravated hamstring injury, is going to be suiting up for this contest.