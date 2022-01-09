Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Press Conferences Sun Jan 09 | 07:10 PM - 08:15 PM

Brandon Bolden rushes for a 15-yard touchdown

Hunter Henry catches for a 35-yard Gain

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

Inactive Analysis: Agholor returns for finale

Jan 09, 2022 at 03:08 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-InactivesAnalysis-16x9

The Patriots get some good news this Sunday at the wide receiver position with the return of Nelson Agholor from a concussion. Agholor, who was injured during the loss to Indianapolis a few weeks back, had been trending in the right direction this week and is officially among the 48 active Patriots for today's game in Miami.

Heading into today, we already knew that two defensive starters will miss this game due to their respective health issues, but the remaining three inactive Patriots are familiar names to this weekly list: third-string QB Jarrett Stidham, tight end Devin Asiasi, and running back J.J. Taylor.

Taylor's inclusion on the inactive list means regular starting running back Damien Harris, who saw just 16 snaps a week ago thanks to an aggravated hamstring injury, is going to be suiting up for this contest.

The Dolphins, who are officially eliminated from postseason contention already, list no one of note among their five inactive players. They will apparently field most of their regular starters, at least at the outset of this finale.

Related Content

news

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 18 game with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Inactive Analysis: Despite Friday listings, Dugger, Phillips to play 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 17 against the Jaguars.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Judon, Bentley removed from COVID list

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 17 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris set to return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 16 against the Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 16 game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 15 against the Colts.
news

Game Day Roster Update: RBs thin with Harris out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 15 game with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 13 against the Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Brown, Stevenson, Barmore set to go 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 12 against the Titans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 11 against the Falcons.
news

Inactive Analysis: Smith to sit, Stevenson cleared 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 10 against the Browns.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Agholor returns for finale

Week 18 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Damien Harris rushes for a 1-yard touchdown

Patriots running back Damien Harris rushes for a 1-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Brandon Bolden catches for a 18-yard Touchdown

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones passes to running back Brandon Bolden for an 18 yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Hunter Henry with a spectacular catch for a 32-yard gain

Patriots Tight End Hunter Hunter hauls in a pass from Quarterback Mac Jones for 32 yard gain.

Jakobi Meyers with a spectacular catch for a 28-yard gain

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers makes a spectacular catch for a 28-yard gain against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots run screen to Kendrick Bourne for 18 yards

The New England Patriots run a wide receiver screen to Kendrick Bourne which gains 18 yards. The play was initially ruled short of a first down but was reviewed and overturned for a first down.

Kyle Van Noy ends Dolphins drive with third-down sack

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on third down.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising