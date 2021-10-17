Inactive Analysis: Harris to go, Mills back in

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – On not one, but two occasions last week in Houston, running back Damien Harris left the game because of an injury. Initially, he was deemed to have a chest problem, but then, after returning briefly to the game, he departed with what was announced as a rib injury.

Throughout this past week of practices in Foxborough, Harris was limited in his activity because of those bad ribs. He didn't take part at all on Wednesday and returned in a limited capacity the other two days.

Today against Dallas, Harris will be in uniform and give it a go despite the injury. The same cannot be said, though, for running back J.J. Taylor, who developed a groin injury during Friday's practice. He's one of six Patriots deactivated for this afternoon's game with the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, cornerback Jalen Mills will return after sitting last week's contest out because of a hamstring issue. Mills had limited practice time this week as a result, but is fit enough today to dress. That means cornerback Joejuan Williams, who stepped in last week and played significant minutes, will be inactive.

Offensive lineman Justin Herron is also going to try to play, despite a back problem that cropped up this week. He was also dealing with an abdominal injury earlier in the week. Where Herron plays, if at all, remains to be seen, though, given the uncertainty surrounding a number of other Patriots offensive linemen. Herron's played both right and left tackle this season, but depending how healthy he is, could be in a reserve role for this game.

Right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and rookie cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) were both ruled out on Friday after not having practiced this past week.

Tight end Devin Asiasi is a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive week (not listed on the injury report), and rookie edge rusher Ronnie Perkins is still waiting to make his Patriots debut. An ankle injury has limited his practice time of late, but he's also been a healthy scratch most game days so far.

The big news from the Cowboys' sideline is that NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs will suit up today in Foxborough. Diggs injured an ankle during last week's game in Dallas and practiced only once this past week, on Friday, and at that, only on a limited basis.