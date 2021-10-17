Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Inactive Analysis: Harris to go, Mills back in

Oct 17, 2021 at 03:13 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-InactivesAnalysis-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – On not one, but two occasions last week in Houston, running back Damien Harris left the game because of an injury. Initially, he was deemed to have a chest problem, but then, after returning briefly to the game, he departed with what was announced as a rib injury.

Throughout this past week of practices in Foxborough, Harris was limited in his activity because of those bad ribs. He didn't take part at all on Wednesday and returned in a limited capacity the other two days.

Today against Dallas, Harris will be in uniform and give it a go despite the injury. The same cannot be said, though, for running back J.J. Taylor, who developed a groin injury during Friday's practice. He's one of six Patriots deactivated for this afternoon's game with the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, cornerback Jalen Mills will return after sitting last week's contest out because of a hamstring issue. Mills had limited practice time this week as a result, but is fit enough today to dress. That means cornerback Joejuan Williams, who stepped in last week and played significant minutes, will be inactive.

Offensive lineman Justin Herron is also going to try to play, despite a back problem that cropped up this week. He was also dealing with an abdominal injury earlier in the week. Where Herron plays, if at all, remains to be seen, though, given the uncertainty surrounding a number of other Patriots offensive linemen. Herron's played both right and left tackle this season, but depending how healthy he is, could be in a reserve role for this game.

Right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and rookie cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) were both ruled out on Friday after not having practiced this past week.

Tight end Devin Asiasi is a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive week (not listed on the injury report), and rookie edge rusher Ronnie Perkins is still waiting to make his Patriots debut. An ankle injury has limited his practice time of late, but he's also been a healthy scratch most game days so far.

The big news from the Cowboys' sideline is that NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs will suit up today in Foxborough. Diggs injured an ankle during last week's game in Dallas and practiced only once this past week, on Friday, and at that, only on a limited basis.

Meanwhile, the Dallas O-line will have left tackle Tyron Smith, who injured his neck during Thursday's practice, in his normal spot to help protect QB Dak Prescott.

Related Content

news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 6 game with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 5 against Houston.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 5 visit to Houston Texans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Brown out again, but Jackson to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 4 versus Tampa Bay.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Harry activated, but will he be active?

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 4 meeting with the Buccaneers in Foxborough.
news

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 3 versus New Orleans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Van Noy out, but Jonnu Smith in

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 2.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 2 meeting with the Jets in New York.
news

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 1.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Hoyer to serve as backup QB; Folk likely to kick

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 17.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Harris to go, Mills back in

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

New England Patriots' trick play leads to running back Damien Harris touchdown run.

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst.

Hype Video: Get ready for Patriots-Cowboys

Get ready for Patriots - Cowboys in this week's hype video featuring new music from Meek Mill.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the keys to the Patriots win against the Texans and preview the upcoming matchup against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Gunner Olszewski.

Patriots This Week: Switching focus to the Dallas Cowboys

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 5 victory against the Houston Texans and preview their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots All Access: Cowboys Preview, Matthew Judon 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick highlights key plays from the Patriots come-from-behind victory over the Texans. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon and the Patriots Foundation surprises ten cancer survivors with a day of pampering at Gillette Stadium. All that and more.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising