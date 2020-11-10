Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

Earlier today, the club downgraded rookie Dalton Keene to Out as he continues to struggle with a knee problem that kept him out of the Bills game a week ago. Fellow rookie Devin Asiasi is currently on Injured Reserve. A short time ago, the Patriots promoted a trio of players from the practice squad for tonight's contest with the Jets, but rookie defensive lineman Rashod Berry, who doubles as a tight end, was not among them.

New England did, however, supplement its D-line and linebacker positions, which were impacted by two significant downgrades on Sunday, with Tashaun Bower and Terez Hall being called up from the practice squad. WR Kristian Wilkerson also gets elevated tonight to help provide depth at that spot.

Meanwhile, despite returning to practice last week, RB Sony Michel remains on Injured Reserve. Michel was not activated for tonight's game, but New England has a couple more weeks to decide when and if they want to do so. In the interim, Rex Burkhead, James White, and Damien Harris will be the team's ball carriers.

Also of note, QB Brian Hoyer is once again the odd man out among the three Patriots QBs, which has been the case since the Chiefs game a few weeks back.