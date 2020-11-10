Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pre-Game Social (audio only) Mon Nov 09 | 05:55 PM - 08:00 PM

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Coffee with the Coach: Getting ready for the Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Belestrator: Preparing for the Versatile New York Defense

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

Nov 09, 2020 at 07:09 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2020-InactivesAnalysis-pdc

As was the case a week ago in Buffalo, the Patriots will go into tonight's game in New York with just one tight end on the roster. And Ryan Izzo isn't at 100 percent, as he deals with a hamstring injury that limited him throughout this past week's practice sessions.

Earlier today, the club downgraded rookie Dalton Keene to Out as he continues to struggle with a knee problem that kept him out of the Bills game a week ago. Fellow rookie Devin Asiasi is currently on Injured Reserve. A short time ago, the Patriots promoted a trio of players from the practice squad for tonight's contest with the Jets, but rookie defensive lineman Rashod Berry, who doubles as a tight end, was not among them.

New England did, however, supplement its D-line and linebacker positions, which were impacted by two significant downgrades on Sunday, with Tashaun Bower and Terez Hall being called up from the practice squad. WR Kristian Wilkerson also gets elevated tonight to help provide depth at that spot.

Meanwhile, despite returning to practice last week, RB Sony Michel remains on Injured Reserve. Michel was not activated for tonight's game, but New England has a couple more weeks to decide when and if they want to do so. In the interim, Rex Burkhead, James White, and Damien Harris will be the team's ball carriers.

Also of note, QB Brian Hoyer is once again the odd man out among the three Patriots QBs, which has been the case since the Chiefs game a few weeks back.

Most notable from the Jets' perspective is the absence tonight of starting QB Sam Darnold. A shoulder injury kept him from practicing twice last week and he was originally listed as Doubtful to play tonight as a result.

Related Content

news

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Three key Patriots defenders won't play Monday night against the Jets.
news

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 8.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

The cornerback's practice-week knee injury forced the team to declare him out for this Sunday's Bills game.
news

Inactive Analysis: Good news for OL, bad news for rookies

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 7.
news

Inactive Analysis: With Newton back, O-Line the center of attention once again

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 6.
news

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 4.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Running back Sony Michel and QB Cam Newton will miss their first games of the 2020 season.
news

Inactive Analysis: Who starts at center? 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 3.
news

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 2.
news

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 1.
news

Inactive Analysis: Safety Brooks back in for secondary

A rapid-reaction examination of which Patriots will and won't suit up for the Wild Card Playoff against the Tennessee Titans.

Latest News

Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through 2020 Season

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

In honor of Alex Trebek's legacy, a look back at Patriots moments on Jeopardy! over the years. 

Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Unfiltered Notebook 11/7: O-line must lead the way vs. physical Jets front

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/6

Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/5: How will new additions fit?

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-trade deadline reaction

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/4

Advertising