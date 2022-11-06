Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 11/6

HEAD COACH FRANK REICH

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 6, 2022

FR: Injuries, Jelani Woods had a shoulder. Disappointed, it was a poor performance, especially on offense. You know, we'll go back. All we can do is – each person has to go back. Starting with me, right? That's what I said in the locker room. The offensive performance, that's why I was brought here. That's my responsibility. So we got the players. We've got the players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I need to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in a good position to win and having answers when we face problems. You know, I thought the defense played well. Special teams has been great all year. Obviously, had the blocked punt. That was a big play so maybe not the best day there. But overall for the year, special teams has been good. But, ultimately, all you can do is go back and look at each play, play-by-play. Obviously, I haven't seen film yet. Obviously, it's going to be hard to comment too much on the specifics. But offensively, it starts with me.

Q: Frank, you guys made the quarterback change. You fired Marcus Brady. Given what happened today on offense, do you still feel like those were the right moves to make?

FR: You know, every day you're trying to make the right decisions to get better. Every decision is what's best for the team. Those decisions can't get weighed in a day or a week. They have to get weighed over time.

Q: Frank, you do say that everyone gets evaluated after every game. So after a day like this, are you going to go back and look back at the quarterback position? Would you consider another guy there, either Matt Ryan or Nick Foles?

FR: Everything gets evaluated but to say would we look at anyone else, I can't say that right now. I have to go back and look. Like I said, it's hard for me to look at anybody else right now. I just felt like I've got to do a better job. I've got to do a better job.

Q: Where do you think specifically you can make a change right now? Where do you start?

FR: I – listen, my experience tells me – and I know this doesn't carry any weight out there, but you're never as far off as you think. I don't care what anybody says. I've been around too long. So you start play-by-play, coach-by-coach, player-by-player, trying to make the right decisions, trying to make the right adjustments, trying to find ways to get better.

Q: You fired the OC, you traded a running back, you bench your quarterback. It looked like today you didn't have any answers offensively. Does it feel like you're going to find those?

FR: I always believe we're going to find them. I mean, shoot, I've been doing this a long time. I've been through some rough seasons before as a player and as a coach. And I know, I believe, there's answers out there. I mean, that's why as coaches and players we do what we do. And you always have – the competitor in you knows that there's answers. The competitor in you knows that it's not that far off. So keep fighting and scratching.

Q: When you benched Matt Ryan, it was about the turnovers, right? And you're not getting turnovers now, which is certainly a fortunate thing. But you're also not putting the ball in play very much, being very aggressive. You can't win like that either. I mean, what's the lesser of two evils?

FR: Fair statement. And a true statement. We've got to do more on offense. And we got to do more on offense. And like I said, that starts with me. You know, we've made the moves that we made. Everybody's responsible. Everyone has their role to play. But, you know, I'm the leader of the offense. I'm the leader of the offense and that's my responsibility.

Q: Do you feel that the offense has regressed under Sam Ehlinger at all?

FR: I don't think I can say that. I mean, if we're going two games with Sam – you know, listen, you know who's going to come up – it's going to be hard coming up here in Foxborough against Bill Belichick and against this defense. You know, I certainly did not anticipate today. I really didn't. I mean, I was really anticipating good things. I think we all were. But I think that's why we're wired like we're wired. That's why we do what we do. Because we believe. We believe in what we're doing, we believe in who we're doing it with. And so we fight, we scratch, we claw. And sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it doesn't. But you keep fighting.

Q: Is it fair to say that your offense is going to go nowhere until the line starts to play better? Nine sacks, I mean, that's the most they've allowed before – I mean, since the year before you showed up.

FR: Yeah, I can't – I mean, I understand that's the big number. I got to look at it. You know, was I putting them in the right position? Are we giving them the work that they need to be ready for that? You know, was the ball coming out to the right place on time? Were the receivers – it's everything. I'm not going to put it on the O-line. You know, I've been in games where we had nine sacks before as a player and as a coach and then you turn it around. So I'm going to believe we can figure that out.

Q: Frank, where do you think you have gone wrong? Taking blame yourself, where do you think you've gone wrong this season?

FR: Yeah, I mean, you know, I think we're, what, nine games into it? It's not been pretty. It's hard right when you're in the middle of it, not going to give any big self-evaluation, you're always critiquing yourself week-by-week, play-by-play. But, you know, ultimately the offense, I'm the head coach. And so, we had higher expectations than where we're at right now. I don't want to stand up here and say, "we can still do it." Although we can – you know, we can and we've seen it, we've been a part of it. But I'm not too worried about that right now. I'm worried about doing my job better, which means trying to get this team ready.

Q: Frank, assuming that coming into the game, Matthew Judon was a focus. He had three sacks within three quarters. They were pressure sacks. And then a fourth if they didn't call a penalty. What was he able to do? How good is Judon?

FR: Yeah, he's a really good player. We had a lot of focus on him. We were trying to put the back to his side but they were running games with him. They beat us on some games. You know, they executed some games pretty well that we didn't execute on. He's a great player. Obviously, he leads the NFL in sacks. We knew that coming in. We had to try to get him a lot of attention coming in, chip him and slide to him when we could. But, obviously, we didn't do a good enough job.

Q: Do you think Will Fries has a significant role in the offensive line moving forward after his benching earlier this season?