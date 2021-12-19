Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 12/18

HEAD COACH FRANK REICH

Postgame Press Conference

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Opening Statement:

"Okay, nothing to report on the injury front. Great team win. I mean, great team win going up against the number one, who is right now, the number one team in the AFC. Obviously, coached by a legend. They've earned their right and respect that they've gotten. Our guys came ready to play. We played well in all three phases. It wasn't perfect in any phase, but when you're playing the best team in the league, that's the way you got to win football games. We played very well, the way we physically played upfront was great. Special teams played huge, defense has really been dominant. Really happy with the how the defense is playing, really happy with how we're running the ball. Had some long drives today. Well done by the team."

The first touchdown, that play, can you take us through where you got it?

"You owe me $20."

That was not the Philly Special.

"Someone told me that you Tweeted that if we scored on a Philly Special – I'm not kidding you Bob (Kravitz). When we put that in, I thought about you. I said, 'I'm telling Bob he owes me $20. This is a version of the Philly Special."

Is that right?

"That's a version of it. So, there you go."

Did you sense the big run coming at the end there or did that surprise you?

"No, it didn't surprise me, but you never know. They're so well coached, right? What I've seen over and over again is that if you can you just keep pounding them and pounding them. With the offensive line you pound them, with the backs you pound them. Over the years, that I've been doing this, it just breaks. It takes one guy on the defense to get in the wrong gap. There was some discussion right there. I almost called a pass feeling like we got to make a first down here. I said no, I'm calling one more run. Talked it over with the staff, Marcus (Brady). Said no, let's just call one more run and then Jonathan (Taylor), it just popped."

As you see Jonathan Taylor make that cut and get past Dont'a Hightower, what's going through your mind?

"I'm thinking there's no way anybody's catching him. There's no way anybody's catching him. If I remember, we're typically in what I call 'church mode' right there, where, he could have gone down at the one. They told me up top a second late. They told me up top a second late, when they said, 'hey, we should be in church mode here.' I said, too late. Too late. Thank goodness, right? I'm glad he got the touchdown. Keeps his streak alive. So, that's a good thing."

You went for it on fourth down a few times. That last one was kind of a tossup whether you go for it or not, what were you seeing there or feeling?

"I was feeling like we got the offensive line and the quarterback to do it and you have to be aggressive. Have to be aggressive. I know it's only half a yard but we were in minus territory, I think, on two of those. Just felt like - we talked about it with George Li and John Park, our analytics guys. We talk these scenarios through all the time. I just kind of had my mind made up that if it was a half-yard or less, we were going no matter what, no matter where it was. Just thought that's what it would take to win the game."

To win a game like this with that kind of pass line, what's your takeaway from that?

"My takeaway is I'm fired up about it. I'm so happy about it. Great defense and great run game. You know the time that we've been here, I'm not worried about being dynamic in the passing game. I have zero worries about the passing production today. We've proven that over four years that we can be dynamic in the pass game but what we need to prove, is we can win games like this. With great defense and running the football."

What did you see from your defense coming off the bye week to look as good as they did to start the game?

"I felt it for about three or four weeks now, like our defense is literally – I can't explain it, but we're getting better. Like, I can tangibly feel it in every area, every player. The way we're game planning it, the way we're calling it, the way we're playing it. I can feel it's getting better and better. We're adjusting as the year is going on to what we're doing right, how our players are playing and they're playing their techniques, they're reading it great, we're playing it great, we're making plays. Really, really happy with the direction our defense is going."

You start 1-4, a week or so ago you were on the outside, now you're the fifth seed in the AFC. What has impressed you over the past month or so?

"I'm not surprised, our players aren't surprised. There's a lot of belief and a lot of conviction in that we have the guys, we have the coaches, we have the process. We say our MO from the start is, if that's really true, then we'll play our best football in November and December. We'll keep getting better, we'll learn from our mistakes, and we'll play our best football in November and December. We had a tough schedule early on, we didn't play well enough. We didn't coach well enough and we've learned from it and continued to get better. We're the five seed, we got to win every one of these games. What we said in there was, hey, this is a great team win but this counts for one. It counts for one, that's it. So, we got to dial it back in and get ready to play against, obviously, the best team in the NFL next Saturday."

What does it mean to experience the build up to this game and then to win this game knowing what it means to Indianapolis?

"Well two things. First of all what it means, it's one reason why as a team, we gave Mr. (Jim) Irsay the game ball because it does mean a lot. As the owner, he's been behind us. He does whatever it takes. Whatever it takes. So, because of that, we had talked about it in there, I talked about it in there with a couple of guys and the moment wasn't right for other reasons in there because we were kind of honoring Ryan (Kelly) and what he's going through. Ryan and Emma and what they're going through right now but I did want to say here. On behalf of Mr. Irsay, and the team, we're really going to give our fans the game ball. They were massive today. They were having problems with the noise and penalties. So, great job, great energy by our fans today."

What does this one mean to you?

"Yeah, it means a lot. So, I'm more worried about this team and where we're going and how we started the year not winning these games against these kinds of teams and now we've won two out of three against the Bills, lost to Tampa and now beat this team. Feel good about that but we still got to get better."

How often do you give context to Carson Wentz about the play calling?

"It happens a handful of times every game. All that context is given – we cover so many scenarios before the game. We play out so many scenarios, how it's going to go. In moments before drives we might say something. Hey, let's be smart here on this drive or let's do this, let's do that. So, thought Carson (Wentz) did a good job in many respects today managing what we were doing in the run game, getting us in the right run, which, obviously, against that team there was a lot of stuff going on. So, couldn't be happier about the trajectory our whole team is on and him as our quarterback."

When did Bubba Ventrone call the blocked punt?