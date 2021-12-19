Official website of the New England Patriots

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

Dec 19, 2021 at 12:43 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20211218_PDC_DMac_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots reach 20 interceptions for 9th time under Bill Belichick
  • Nick Folk sets single-season personal high with 34 field goals. 
  • Folk sets single-season personal high in points. 
  • Folk moves into Patriots all-time top 10 for scoring. 
  • Folk extends streak to 53 straight field goals under 50 yards. 
  • Hunter Henry sets single-season personal high with nine touchdown receptions. Takes lead for most among tight ends. 
  • Devin McCourty moves into sole possession for third with 37th career takeaway.

PATRIOTS NFL RECORD OF 99 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF COMES TO END

The Patriots ended an NFL record of 99 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half after being shutout by Indianapolis in the first half. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). It is the first time the Patriots did not score in the first half since a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

PATRIOTS REACH 20 INTERCEPTIONS IN 2021

The Patriots are tied with Dallas for first in the NFL with 20 interceptions after S Devin McCourty picked off Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter. It is the ninth time under Bill Belichick that the Patriot have reached 20 interceptions in the season. The most interceptions the team has had under Belichick is 29 in 2003.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

FOLK SETS MARK FOR MOST FIELD GOAL IN HIS CAREER

Nick Folk's 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was his 34th field goal of the season, a new single-season personal career-high. His previous best was the 33 field goals he had in 2013 with the New York Jets.

NICK FOLK CLIMBING UP PATRIOTS CHARTS

Folk's 34 field goals are the fifth-most in a season by a Patriots kicker.

Patriots Record for Mots Field Goals in a Season

Field Goals Player

38 in 2013 Stephen Gostkowski

37 in 2017 Stephen Gostkowski

36 in 2008 Stephen Gostkowski

35 in 2014 Stephen Gostkowski

34 in 2021 Nick Folk

33 in 2015 Stephen Gostkowski

32 in 1986 Tony Franklin

31 in 1998 Adam Vinatieri

31 in 2004 Adam Vinatieri

FOLK SETS CAREER HIGH IN POINTS

Folk now has 133 points this season, a new single-season personal career high. His previous best was the 131 points he had as a rookie in 2007 with Dallas.

FOLK MOVES INTO TOP 10 IN SCORING ON PATRIOTS ALL-TIME LIST

Folk added five points against the Colts to move past Sam Cunningham (294) into 10th place on the team's all-time list with 295 total points.

FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

Folk extended his streak to 53 straight field goals under 50 yards with a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards by Ryan Succop from 2014-2017 while with Tennessee. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

HUNTER HENRY SETS CAREER-HIGH FOR TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON

Hunter Henry caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the fourth quarter for his eighth touchdown of the season to tie his career-high. He added a 7-yard touchdown pass later in the fourth quarter to set a single-season personal career high with his ninth touchdown of the season. He had eight touchdown receptions as a rookie with the San Diego Chargers in 2016. Henry now has the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in 2021, moving past Dawson Knox (8) of Buffalo.

HENRY HAS SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2021

Henry had his second two-touchdown game of the 2021 season and the third of his career. He also had a two-touchdown performance in the win vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021.

MAC JONES REACHES 3,000 YARDS

Mac Jones completed 26-of-45 passes for 299 yards to eclipse the 3,000-yard passing plateau. He now has 3,168 yards passing in 2021.

JONES HAS SIXTH MULTIPLE-TD GAME OF 2021

QB Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns, both to TE Hunter Henry. It is his sixth multiple-touchdown game of the season. The record for most games with at least two touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 games in 2020.

MCCOURTY MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF 3RD IN TEAM HISTORY WITH 37 TAKEAWAYS

Devin McCourty moved out of a tie and into sole possession of third place for most takeaways in team history with 37 after recording his 31st career interception in the fourth quarter.

MOST TAKEAWAYS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Total Takeaways

Raymond Clayborn 44 (36 INT, 8 opp rec)

Fred Marion 42 (29 INT, 13 opp rec)

Ty Law 40 (36 INT, 4 opp rec)

Devin McCourty 37 (31 INT, 6 opp rec)

Roland James 36 (29 INT, 7 opp rec)

Mike Haynes 35 (28 INT, 7 opp rec)

N'KEAL HARRY HAS CAREER LONG RECEPTION'

WR N'Keal Harry caught a 51-yard pass from Mac Jones in the fourth quarter for his longest career reception. His previous long was a 30-yard reception on Dec. 10, 2020 at the LA Rams.

LINEUP NOTES

  • DB Kyle Dugger returned to action after missing one game.
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson made his second NFL start. He also started vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14.

Related Content

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Judon 12/18: "Every game is a learning experience"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/18: "We didn't play particularly well"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
