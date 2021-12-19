Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots reach 20 interceptions for 9th time under Bill Belichick
- Nick Folk sets single-season personal high with 34 field goals.
- Folk sets single-season personal high in points.
- Folk moves into Patriots all-time top 10 for scoring.
- Folk extends streak to 53 straight field goals under 50 yards.
- Hunter Henry sets single-season personal high with nine touchdown receptions. Takes lead for most among tight ends.
- Devin McCourty moves into sole possession for third with 37th career takeaway.
PATRIOTS NFL RECORD OF 99 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF COMES TO END
The Patriots ended an NFL record of 99 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half after being shutout by Indianapolis in the first half. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). It is the first time the Patriots did not score in the first half since a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.
PATRIOTS REACH 20 INTERCEPTIONS IN 2021
The Patriots are tied with Dallas for first in the NFL with 20 interceptions after S Devin McCourty picked off Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter. It is the ninth time under Bill Belichick that the Patriot have reached 20 interceptions in the season. The most interceptions the team has had under Belichick is 29 in 2003.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
FOLK SETS MARK FOR MOST FIELD GOAL IN HIS CAREER
Nick Folk's 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was his 34th field goal of the season, a new single-season personal career-high. His previous best was the 33 field goals he had in 2013 with the New York Jets.
NICK FOLK CLIMBING UP PATRIOTS CHARTS
Folk's 34 field goals are the fifth-most in a season by a Patriots kicker.
Patriots Record for Mots Field Goals in a Season
Field Goals Player
38 in 2013 Stephen Gostkowski
37 in 2017 Stephen Gostkowski
36 in 2008 Stephen Gostkowski
35 in 2014 Stephen Gostkowski
34 in 2021 Nick Folk
33 in 2015 Stephen Gostkowski
32 in 1986 Tony Franklin
31 in 1998 Adam Vinatieri
31 in 2004 Adam Vinatieri
FOLK SETS CAREER HIGH IN POINTS
Folk now has 133 points this season, a new single-season personal career high. His previous best was the 131 points he had as a rookie in 2007 with Dallas.
FOLK MOVES INTO TOP 10 IN SCORING ON PATRIOTS ALL-TIME LIST
Folk added five points against the Colts to move past Sam Cunningham (294) into 10th place on the team's all-time list with 295 total points.
FOLK EXTENDS STREAK
Folk extended his streak to 53 straight field goals under 50 yards with a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards by Ryan Succop from 2014-2017 while with Tennessee. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.
HUNTER HENRY SETS CAREER-HIGH FOR TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON
Hunter Henry caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the fourth quarter for his eighth touchdown of the season to tie his career-high. He added a 7-yard touchdown pass later in the fourth quarter to set a single-season personal career high with his ninth touchdown of the season. He had eight touchdown receptions as a rookie with the San Diego Chargers in 2016. Henry now has the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in 2021, moving past Dawson Knox (8) of Buffalo.
HENRY HAS SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2021
Henry had his second two-touchdown game of the 2021 season and the third of his career. He also had a two-touchdown performance in the win vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021.
MAC JONES REACHES 3,000 YARDS
Mac Jones completed 26-of-45 passes for 299 yards to eclipse the 3,000-yard passing plateau. He now has 3,168 yards passing in 2021.
JONES HAS SIXTH MULTIPLE-TD GAME OF 2021
QB Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns, both to TE Hunter Henry. It is his sixth multiple-touchdown game of the season. The record for most games with at least two touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 games in 2020.
MCCOURTY MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF 3RD IN TEAM HISTORY WITH 37 TAKEAWAYS
Devin McCourty moved out of a tie and into sole possession of third place for most takeaways in team history with 37 after recording his 31st career interception in the fourth quarter.
MOST TAKEAWAYS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
Player Total Takeaways
Raymond Clayborn 44 (36 INT, 8 opp rec)
Fred Marion 42 (29 INT, 13 opp rec)
Ty Law 40 (36 INT, 4 opp rec)
Devin McCourty 37 (31 INT, 6 opp rec)
Roland James 36 (29 INT, 7 opp rec)
Mike Haynes 35 (28 INT, 7 opp rec)
N'KEAL HARRY HAS CAREER LONG RECEPTION'
WR N'Keal Harry caught a 51-yard pass from Mac Jones in the fourth quarter for his longest career reception. His previous long was a 30-yard reception on Dec. 10, 2020 at the LA Rams.
LINEUP NOTES
- DB Kyle Dugger returned to action after missing one game.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson made his second NFL start. He also started vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14.