Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

We learned a lot about these 2021 Patriots and their rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, during this painful defeat in Indianapolis. Most notably, how they would respond when they got way behind on the scoreboard and were playing a miserable game. They found out Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, and while frustrating, the answer was also somewhat promising.

Sure, they were down 13 points in Houston earlier this season and managed to come back and win, but that was against the woeful Texans. But a double-digit deficit on the road against a quality opponent like the Colts is a different story. Indy's a good team, probably a playoff-bound team, and a team very equal to the Patriots in many respects.

Trailing by three scores in the 3rd quarter, with absolutely nothing going their way, the Patriots found a spark in the most unlikely of ways, and with some help from the Colts themselves.

First, safety Kyle Dugger's ejection from the game – an offsetting penalty after a scuffle with Indy's leading wide receiver Michael Pittman, who was also tossed – gave the Patriots a hockey-like infusion of energy. Then, instead of using the league's top running back to drain the clock, the Colts chose to ignore Jonathan Taylor for much of the 3rd quarter and focus more on their passing game, and it cost them. Early in the 4th quarter, they turned the ball over with a Carson Wentz INT shortly after Jones found tight end Hunter Henry for the first of two late touchdown receptions, and suddenly, New England had hope.

Look, the Colts finally realized they had to go back to Taylor, who had 73 first-half rushing yards and nearly as many on his game-clinching TD run. And give them and their head coach, Frank Reich, credit for flummoxing the Patriots and Jones for three full quarters.

But the Patriots still showed why the came into this contest as the leader in the AFC East and the top seed in the conference. Now, of course, with the loss, they've slipped down the playoff standings for the time being, but this New England team exhibited a resilience that could come in handy down this final stretch of the season, when they'll face more quality opponents even before the postseason gets underway.