Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 19 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 20 - 08:55 AM

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Dec 19, 2021 at 01:54 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-5KeysFromTheGame-16x9

The Colts raced out to a 17-0 first-half lead on Saturday night and while the Patriots would finally mount a response in the fourth quarter, it wasn't quite enough as New England fell, 27-17. The loss ended New England's seven-game win streak and lands them at 9-5 on the season, while the Colts improve to 8-6.

Mac Jones threw two interceptions, while the Patriots' punt team had their third punt blocked on the season, one that was recovered for a touchdown as the mistakes kept compounding for New England in the early going. The opportunistic Colts put up just 277 yards of offense, but it was enough when combined with New England's mistakes, which also included nine penalties.

It was a disappointing loss for the Patriots coming out of the bye week, here are the key takeaways...

Colts galloping out of the gate

It looked like an ideal start for the Patriots, as they won the opening toss and deferred, then forced a three-and-out on the Colts' opening possession. The offense then picked up two first downs on their opening drive and it looked like the Pats were going to start rolling, but from there, things went downhill quickly.

The offense shifted into reverse, taking two penalties then a sack, and were forced to punt the ball back to the Colts, who then rolled down the field with an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown scoring drive, a drive made entirely on the ground, despite what was called a pass on the touchdown. The Patriots offense would again be forced to punt after picking up just one first down on their ensuing possession, but the punt was blocked and recovered for a touchdown that extended Indy's lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. It was the third blocked punt of the year, the most in the NFL.

The Colts would continue the momentum after a third Patriots punt, going on a drive that lasted nearly nine minutes and 14 plays. The Pats defense made a stand at their own seven-yard-line, getting a red zone stop as the Colts settled for a field goal and a 17-0 lead.

New England has rarely fallen behind during their win streak and this was a wake-up call in the first half, as the Colts' energy was exceeding that of the Patriots out of the gate and it was soon reflected on the scoreboard as Indy raced out to a three-score lead before halftime.

Related Links

Mac interceptions bookend the halves

After a dreadful start and the 17-0 hole that came with it, the Patriots strung together their best drive of the game late in the first half, driving with determination as they looked to cut the Colts' lead before the break. But Mac Jones would throw an interception on third down from the Colts' 15-yard-line, keeping the Patriots from scoring a point in the first half for the first time in 89 games, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

After ending the first half with a pick, Jones would throw another on the first third down the offense faced on the opening drive of the third quarter as the adversity would continue for the rookie.

The Patriots' lack of giveaways was a huge key during their win streak and they knew coming in that the Colts were the most dangerous takeaway team in the league, but between Gunner Olszewski's fumble that luckily rolled out of bounds, Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble that was recovered by Jonnu Smith and Jones' interceptions, they still couldn't avoid playing into the Colts' hands.

Those were Jones' first two interceptions since the Falcons game, his third and fourth in the last eight games.

Pats show some fight

Despite being shut out for three quarters, the Patriots offense would finally put together a scoring drive that was capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry. Henry emerged as the go-to on the drive, with four catches on the drive. He'd finish the game with a team-leading six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Then, on the ensuing Colts drive, Jamie Collins would get his hands on a Carson Wentz pass and tip it into the arms of Devin McCourty, giving the Patriots new life near midfield, down by 13 points. The Pats would have to settle for a field goal on the drive, closing the lead to 20-10 and passing up a fourth-down shot at the end zone.

The Colts ate up five minutes of clock before punting the ball back to the Patriots with 3:48 left in the game and again the Pats would move the ball as Mac found N'Keal Harry for 43 yards on third down and then Henry in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

The team showed some resolve but the comeback would fall short, as Jonathan Taylor would cap the game off with a clinching 67-yard touchdown.

Patriots are now 9-5

The Patriots win streak ends at seven games, as they fall from the top seed to third in the AFC but can still maintain a one-game lead in the division even if the Bills defeat the Panthers on Sunday.

While the Patriots made a late run like they always seem to do, mistakes by the special teams and turnovers were too much to overcome for an offense that struggled to get out of their own way for much of the game until the fourth quarter. The sloppy play from earlier in the season came back with a vengeance.

Still, the team still showed the kind of fight they've shown all season and that is one silver lining takeaway.

Despite the loss, the Patriots playoff and AFC East division championship hopes are still very much alive, but the defeat will be hard to swallow after nearly two straight months of nothing but wins. As always, the Patriots will regroup and they must bounce back quickly with the Buffalo Bills coming to Foxborough next week for what is now a very meaningful rematch.

Related Content

news

Stevenson could play a big role vs. Colts

The rookie running back has been coming on of late for the Patriots and could be heavily counted on against Indianapolis.
news

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

The veteran linebacker is using his years of film study and experience in the Patriots defense to let the game come to him.
news

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

With a big conference game approaching, the Patriots rookie is staying true to the short-term focus that has gotten him to where he currently stands.
news

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Back after missing the final play against Buffalo, Patriots safety Adrian Phillips sees a potent challenge ahead from the Colts attack.
news

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

The Patriots can expect to have their hands full with a talented Colts team that is looking to insert themselves into the AFC playoff picture.
news

Mac staying locked on most important games ahead

It's been quite the whirlwind year for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, but he's focused on staying consistent to the finish.
news

Notebook: High school championships a nice flashback for Harris

The Patriots running back enjoyed getting a chance to reconnect with the roots of the game as he and Mac Jones took in some high school football championship games.
news

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

With plenty on the line, Bill Belichick and the Patriots prepare for a major divisional clash with the Bills.
news

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

Few NFL stadium experience compares to that of Buffalo, as the Patriots prepare to not only face the Bills but their fans and a dose of December weather.
news

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Josh Allen has all the talent and weapons to attack the Patriots defense in a variety of ways.
news

Huge divisional Monday night clash with Bills looms

Riding high on a six-game win streak, the Patriots will finally get their shot at the reigning division champs.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 12/18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Judon 12/18: "Every game is a learning experience"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/18: "We didn't play particularly well"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising