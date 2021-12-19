4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Colts galloping out of the gate

It looked like an ideal start for the Patriots, as they won the opening toss and deferred, then forced a three-and-out on the Colts' opening possession. The offense then picked up two first downs on their opening drive and it looked like the Pats were going to start rolling, but from there, things went downhill quickly.

The offense shifted into reverse, taking two penalties then a sack, and were forced to punt the ball back to the Colts, who then rolled down the field with an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown scoring drive, a drive made entirely on the ground, despite what was called a pass on the touchdown. The Patriots offense would again be forced to punt after picking up just one first down on their ensuing possession, but the punt was blocked and recovered for a touchdown that extended Indy's lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. It was the third blocked punt of the year, the most in the NFL.

The Colts would continue the momentum after a third Patriots punt, going on a drive that lasted nearly nine minutes and 14 plays. The Pats defense made a stand at their own seven-yard-line, getting a red zone stop as the Colts settled for a field goal and a 17-0 lead.