New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Postgame Press Conference

Saturday, December 18, 2021

How do you sum this game up?

"Yeah, I just don't think it was our best effort. It starts with me just throughout the week. We didn't have a great practice every day, so it is what it is. You just have to move on and keep your head high and keep working, because no one's going to feel sorry for ourselves. If you feel that way, then – you just can't do that, and you just have to move on and work harder. That's all you can do is just work harder."

Because of self-inflicted mistakes, you guys allowed the crowd to get into the game a little bit more. When they got into the game, how much did that hamper the communication?

"I don't think so. It wasn't too loud out there, and it doesn't even matter if it was. We have to do our job better. We can do a better job just preparing for those situations, and the communication has to happen either way. As long as it gets done, then it's fine. I can do a better job throughout the week of just doing extra with those guys making sure we're on the same page. It just starts with me."

You said it wasn't good practice this week? What happened?

"I just think we, starting with me, the energy was kind of low, maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we're coming off the bye and stuff. Not to get into details, but we just didn't practice well, and that just reflects how we played. And I didn't practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. So, we have to come to work every day and just be positive. It's one game. It's not the end of the world, but at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So, we just have to move on."

Did the bye week hurt your momentum?

"No. I think, like I said, that was in the past. We were trying to get healthy and stuff, and that's all you can ask for. And correct the things you feel like you don't do very well, and we didn't do very much well. So, we have to look at ourselves, and (it's a) quick turnaround. Flush this game down the toilet and just roll. And starting tonight, get on the next game and be ready to roll for next week."

Did Darius Leonard do something different on that interception in the red zone? Were his shoulders turned a different way?

"I just threw it right to him. It was a good play, but unacceptable. You can't win until you stop from losing. I mean, I handed the ball to the guy. I did that twice, and that hurt us. I thought the defense played pretty well, and I just shot them in the foot myself by giving them the short field and giving them the ball. That's just my fault and I'll learn from it, but I'm not going to be gun-shy or anything. (I'll) just learn from it and move on."

There was a third-down play where you guys ended up getting tackled for a loss, and it looked like you might have alerted the guys on the line of scrimmage beforehand. Can you tell us what happened on that?

"I don't know exactly what play you're talking about."

It was a toss play to the right.